Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain silent as Kate and Charles are called ‘royal racists’ in Omid Scobie’s book – Latest

TV presenter Piers Morgan defended his decision to identify the two members of the royal family who were at the center of the uproar, saying it was “absolutely clear” that they were not guilty of racism.

Prince Harry and Meghan have not yet broken their silence, following the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s book game over It identified two members of the royal family at the heart of the racial row.

King Charles and the Princess of Wales have been named as two royals accused of raising questions about the skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie, before he was born.

The Sussexes – who first made the claims in their 2021 interview with Oprah – have so far remained silent about the situation.

The Dutch version of Endgame has been pulled from shelves, and the edition containing the names has been rejected by the publisher as a “translation error”.

said Mr. Scobie News night He didn’t have to apologize because he still wanted to know what happened.

He said: “The book that I wrote and signed did not contain names.”