TV presenter Piers Morgan defended his decision to identify the two members of the royal family who were at the center of the uproar, saying it was “absolutely clear” that they were not guilty of racism.
Prince Harry and Meghan have not yet broken their silence, following the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s book game over It identified two members of the royal family at the heart of the racial row.
King Charles and the Princess of Wales have been named as two royals accused of raising questions about the skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie, before he was born.
The Sussexes – who first made the claims in their 2021 interview with Oprah – have so far remained silent about the situation.
The Dutch version of Endgame has been pulled from shelves, and the edition containing the names has been rejected by the publisher as a “translation error”.
said Mr. Scobie News night He didn’t have to apologize because he still wanted to know what happened.
He said: “The book that I wrote and signed did not contain names.”
Why doesn’t Prince Harry speak out to defend his father?
The new book by royal author Omid Scobie game over It sparked controversy over King Charles and the Princess identifying as Welsh, as they were allegedly at the center of a royal racial row.
In a Dutch translation of the book, the couple are named as members of the royal family accused of raising questions about the skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son before he was born.
However, the Sussexes, who first made the claims in their 2021 interview with Oprah, have remained mum on the revelation.
Harry’s biographer, Angela Levin, questioned why there was no word from the couple, and said the test to determine the extent of their involvement was to see whether they would sue Mr Scobie.
Read the full independent piece below:
While Omid Scobie, the royal ‘CEO’, is under fire for betraying several private conversations in his popular book ‘Endgame’, Harry’s biographer Angela Levin wonders why there has been no news from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Athena Stavrou1 December 2023 at 14:24
Is Omid Scobie a friend of the royal family?
After the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s book identified the royals who raised questions about the skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, many wondered if he had links to the Sussexes.
Over the years, Mr Scobie has been dubbed “Meghan’s mouthpiece” due to his positive reports about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but Mr Scobie has repeatedly denied being her friend.
He posted on X that he’s “not Meg’s boyfriend.” In an interview with Paris Match, he said again: “I am not their friend and never have been.”
In 2020, Mr Scobie wrote that he shared a “farewell hug” with Meghan when she ended her final engagement as a royal and was one of three journalists invited to cover the event before she traveled to Canada.
in game overMr Scobie revealed that Meghan contacted him personally after learning he had received threats on social media.
Athena Stavrou1 December 2023 at 16:10
The property suffered “reputational damage” following the endgame row
The Royal Family has suffered “long-term damage to its reputation” after King Charles and the Princess of Wales were named as being at the center of a racial row.
A Dutch translation of the new book by royal author Omid Scobie has claimed that the couple raised questions about the skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son before he was born.
Royal commentator Joe Little said the accusations cast “a shadow of doubt” over the monarchy.
“Clearly, these allegations, whether true or false, will create doubt in the minds of people who know the individuals named. It cannot be helpful in any way, shape or form,” he said.
“But mud sticks, once there is a shadow of doubt it never goes away, and it affects not just individuals but also the organization as a whole – it is long-term reputational damage.”
It is understood that Buckingham Palace is considering all options after the two names were published.
Athena Stavrou1 December 2023 at 15:40
The Palace is “considering all options” regarding translating Endgame
In response to a Dutch translation of the book by royal author Omid Scobie game over King Charles and the Princess of Wales have been named as senior royals amid a racial row, and the palace is said to be “considering all options”.
Buckingham Palace has not yet responded to these allegations, and no members of the royal family have spoken about the accusations at official events.
King Charles spoke at the Cop28 climate conference in Dubai today, but made no mention of the scandal.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak chose to stay away from commenting on the dispute as he headed into the ongoing talks. In response to a question about the ongoing controversy, he said: “Under ancient and appropriate tradition, it would not be right for me to speak about the royal family in any way.”
While attending the Royal Variety Show last night, Kate and Prince William showed a united front and did not address the allegations again.
Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have also not spoken out to defend or confirm the accusations.
Athena Stavrou1 December 2023 at 15:11
WATCH: Piers Morgan names alleged royal racists mentioned in Omid Scobie’s book ‘End Game’.
King Charles and the Princess of Wales were named on Wednesday as the royals accused of raising questions about the skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son before he was born.
You can watch the reveal here:
Piers Morgan calls alleged royal racists mentioned in Omid Scobie’s book ‘endgame’.
Athena Stavrou1 December 2023 at 14:50
Who is Omid Scobie?
Omid Scobie is a 42-year-old British journalist based in the United States.
He is believed to have been born in Wales and grew up in Oxford, then went on to study journalism at the London School of Communication at the University of the Arts London.
Early in his career, he covered celebrities for publications such as Heat and US Weekly. He eventually joined Harper’s Bazaar as editor-in-chief, in which position he remains to this day.
He had been covering royal affairs for five years when Prince Harry started dating Meghan.
Mr. Scobie co-authored his first book, In Search of Freedom, with Caroline Durand. The book, released in 2021, is an intimate portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Over the years, Scobie has been dubbed “Meghan’s mouthpiece” due to his positive reporting on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
However, he has repeatedly said he is no friend of the Sussexes. “I am not their friend and never have been,” he said in an interview with Paris Match.
However, in 2020, Mr Scobie wrote that he shared a “farewell hug” with Meghan when she ended her final engagement as a royal and was one of three journalists invited to cover the event before she traveled to Canada.
In Endgame, Mr Scobie revealed that Megan contacted him personally after learning he had received threats on social media.
Athena Stavrou1 December 2023 at 14:20
Is Scooby an unreliable narrator?
As controversy continues over Royal author Omid Scobie’s new Endgame book, some have questioned his reliability as narrator.
After a Dutch translation of his book named King Charles and the Princess of Wales as royals who raised questions about Archie’s skin color before he was born, Mr Scobie denied he wrote the names himself.
However, Hugo Vickers says it is not surprising that Mr Scobie’s book is “full of inaccuracies and distortions”.
Read the full article below:
Athena StavrouDecember 1, 2023 at 13:50
Charles takes center stage at Cop28 after Endgame writers branded the King and Kate as royal ‘racists’
King Charles took center stage at the Cop 28 climate conference in Dubai amid a royal racial row at home.
While the publication of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame dominated headlines in the UK, Charles called for global action when he told heads of state and government that the risks of climate change were no longer “remote risks”.
The letter came after the monarch was named alongside the Princess of Wales as two senior royals who allegedly raised “concerns” about the skin color of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son.
Athena Stavrou1 December 2023 at 13:20
PM praises Charles for Cop28 speech amid royal race scandal
Rishi Sunak paid tribute to the monarch as “at the forefront of the fight to protect our planet” for more than 60 years, as he posted a photo of himself with Charles at Cop28 on social media.
“For over 60 years, His Majesty the King has been at the forefront of the fight to protect our planet,” he said on X, previously Twitter.
“Today at #COP28, we are committed to protecting the environment for future generations.”
King Charles’ speech today marks his first public appearance since the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s Endgame identified himself and the Princess of Wales as royals accused of raising questions about Archie’s skin color before his birth.
The king did not comment on these accusations.
Athena StavrouDecember 1, 2023 at 12:48
Kate reunites with William for the Royal Variety Show
The Princess of Wales dazzled at the Royal Variety Performance last night as she and Prince William ignored the fallout from the royal race row following the publication of Omid Scobie’s book game over.
Both the Princess and King Charles are identified in the book as royals accused of raising questions about the skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son before he was born.
This is their first public appearance since the royal correspondent Scooby’s book game over It hit shelves on Tuesday and the palace has yet to comment on the situation.
Athena StavrouDecember 1, 2023 at 12:31
