3 zodiac signs face difficult zodiac signs on December 1, thanks to the moon opposite Pluto

The December 1, 2023 Leo Moon opposite Pluto comes to us. Just writing it is enough to send shivers down my spine. As for the three signs that will be most affected by this fearsome transit, we may see a lot of strong behavior today, all in the name of “truth and transformation.”

Well, what does that even mean? This means that on this day, some of us will see December 1, 2023, as the day we “start” our resolutions for the upcoming New Year. What we will face is a road full of obstacles and a heavy blow to our proud selves. We certainly leave the gate full of confidence, but have we thought about this? Did we really do that?

The Moon opposite Pluto is in play here. This is distributed among three very specific zodiac signs as if we are here as test dummies to see if they “succeed.” Yes, Moon opposite Pluto, you are doing well and we are here, here, feeling every bit of it. This transit will make us believe we are the heroes in our story, only to be jolted into a far less romantic reality. Oh well what do you do? what should be done?

Three zodiac signs have approximate horoscopes on December 1, 2023 during the moon opposite Pluto:

1. Cancer

(June 21 – July 22)

Hey, hey, it’s the first of December and you’ve decided that you’re not going to play the “wait until January to change my ways” game. In fact, you may have been planning this for a while, naming December 1st your “start date” for some big, positive plan you want to move forward with. You have a Leo Moon hanging over your head and you feel as if the universe is supporting your wonderful intentions.

The only flaw in the matrix here is that this Moon is opposite Pluto at this particular juncture and this could spell trouble for you, Cancer, if you get too far ahead of yourself. What this means is that, on some level, you believe the universe “owes” you a break just because you are adding good vibes. While this might make sense in a perfect world, well…is that world perfect? Perhaps to a celestial body, but not necessarily to a human body.

The real problem here is not only that you might get off to a false start, but that whatever “doesn’t” happen to you today might end up pushing you into a state of laziness. Yes, that’s fast. So what today could bring you is the idea that if you can’t get what you want right away, you might fall into a sluggish state of mind and simply stop trying. Suddenly, January doesn’t seem so far away after all.

2. Leo

(July 23 – August 22)

Are you getting ahead of yourself, Leo? Is this what this day will bring for you, with its transit of the Moon opposite Pluto? Very likely, yes. The Leo Moon will make you believe that you are nothing less than a superhero – and who wants to influence you or anyone else from that belief? Everyone is on your side, so on December 1, 2023, you’ll feel like you want to take the plunge and show them all how it’s done.

How is “what” done? Well, living positively, for example. You’re engaged in a holiday binge-fest like everyone else, but you also don’t want to become overweight or unhealthy, because that’s how you perceive this time of year. You have set your intentions to be healthy and not play it easy. Go for it, guns blazing. You want to set an example for friends to follow, and they may join your action show.

However, and there always seems to be a “but” when the Moon opposite Pluto is present, you will see that you, yourself, are not as committed as your words make you out to be. So, as you stand on your podium and announce to the world that you are going to make great plans and that everyone should line up and follow you, make sure your heart is truly into it, as today proves to you that you may not be so well-intentioned after all.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 – November 21)

Dear Scorpio. It seems that you have overestimated your abilities on this day, December 1, 2023. This does not mean that you are incapable. In fact, you are more than capable of achieving what you set out to do. However, what happens is that during the Moon’s transit opposite Pluto, you may feel a little extreme about your beliefs and you may end up pushing hard to make others around you “get your point of view.”

Today brings out your revolutionary side, Scorpio, and when you become like this, as you do when a Pluto transit affects your psyche, you tend to want to stir things up. Objects include people, friends, strangers, drivers of other cars – that kind of person. You may find that during the Moon opposite Pluto, you’ll be a little more aggressive, and all because you really believe you’re right… the kind of “right” that can’t be questioned.

So, in your dogmatic way, you will do your best to make December 1, 2023, a great day, as long as you are the one who defines the word “great.” Your “great” may not be someone else’s “great” and because the Moon is in Leo, you may start to feel as if you are among crazy people who cannot see the beauty in what you see or believe. You may end up feeling a bit isolated on this day, stuck in your ways, or “right” despite the facts around you.

Ruby Miranda Explains the I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She offers private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.