Priyanka Chopra and her daughter had the cutest moment in India

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying life as a new mom, and she just documented the sweetest moment with her daughter, Multimarie. while pressing her upcoming Prime Video series fort In Mumbai, India, Chopra took her step-daughter Nick Jonas to the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple. For this special occasion, the mother and daughter dressed up in traditional Indian outfits which matched nicely.





Chopra shared a snap from the visit on Instagram that captured her holding a multi-marie in front of an anchor decked out in colorful flowers. Chopra wore a pink and blue sari that matched her daughter’s outfit. Both of them were wearing a ceremonial tilak on their foreheads.













“MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with the blessings of Shree Siddhivinayak,” the actress wrote alongside the sweet photo.





On Tuesday, Chopra celebrated the premiere of the series alongside fellow co-star Richard Madden. Chopra wore a strapless teal gown with black patches and a voluminous multi-layered skirt pinned to the back of the dress. Her hair was styled straight with a deep side part, and was complemented by a smoky black cat eye and inner corner glitter.





Getty Images



Last week, Chopra and Jonas attended the star-studded opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC). Chopra was stunned Elie Saab A dramatic cape haute couture dress with silk petal detailing. During the festivities, they were joined by celebrities such as Gigi Hadid in a gorgeous beaded saree, Zendaya in a bare-chested saree, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz, Emma Chamberlain, and more.