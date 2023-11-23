PS Plus is discounted for Black Friday 2023

happy thanks giving! The PlayStation Black Friday deals are now in full swing, meaning this is the best time to join or upgrade your PS Plus membership. As previously reported, PlayStation Plus is offering up to 30% off on Black Friday for new subscribers, while Essential or Extra subscribers can also get paid to upgrade their membership to the next level. PSA: There are no stackable PS Plus offers this year, and these current offers are only available through Cyber ​​Monday on November 27.

Use this trick: Black Friday deals for PlayStation gift cards

I am waiting! Before you purchase anything on the digital PlayStation Store or purchase/upgrade your PS Plus membership, consider these PlayStation Gift Cards that are currently 10% off. Now while these Gift Cards make great gifts for the PlayStation fan in your life, there’s nothing stopping you from just applying the provided code to your account. This will maximize your potential savings on all digital purchases this weekend – including a 30% off PS Plus deal.

So, for those looking to purchase a PS Plus membership, or considering any of the PS5 games on digital sale (such as Modern Warfare III), this is an excellent deal. You can apply as many codes as you see fit to make the most savings. We will leave the relevant links you need below.

PS Plus Black Friday Deals

For existing subscribers, you can ignore the information below and log directly into your account to discover the specific discount Sony is offering for upgrading to PS Plus Extra or Premium. The discount offered may vary based on the remaining time of your individual PS Plus subscription.

PlayStation Plus Essential 12-month subscription: $59.99 (was $79.99)

12-month PlayStation Plus add-on: $99.99 (was $134.99)

PlayStation Plus Premium 12-month subscription: $119.99 (was $159.99)

PlayStation Plus 2023 price hike: here are all the details

In case you didn’t know, Sony increased the annual cost of PS Plus globally in September 2023 by 30%. Interestingly, the Black Friday discount reverses this decision somewhat temporarily for a short period of time. If the previous price increase put you off, a return to the previous price could catch the attention of any new PS5 owner who purchased a console during the Black Friday sales. But this also raises questions about the legitimacy of this new Black Friday deal. Tell us what you think at the bottom of the screen.

PS5 Black Friday deals: Today’s best deals

There are plenty of other great PlayStation deals to consider this Black Friday, including the DualSense Black Friday deal, over 50% off some of the best PS5 games of the year. the Spider-Man 2 PS5 skinny bundles are currently the most popular Black Friday deal so far this shopping season. It costs $499.99, so you’re getting a free game, but it’s also very popular, so we recommend securing one as soon as possible if you’re interested.

Early black friday deal PS5 Spider-Man 2 (Slim model) 1TB SSD storage and free Spider-Man 2 game. be seen On Amazon

What is PS Plus Premium and is it worth it?

Since summer 2022, PlayStation Plus has reinvented itself into a three-tier membership. Similar to the likes of a streaming subscription; For example, Netflix, Disney+, etc. The higher your subscription level, the more benefits you get along the way.

PS Plus Basic It’s the easiest to define, because it’s what PS Plus has always been. Essential offers access to online play, cloud saving, two free games per month, and discounts on the PS Store.

Move to a higher level, to PS Plus Extrayou’ll get new PS4 and PS5 games every month, along with a ton of PlayStation content already available (about 400 games), and everything PS Plus Essential has to offer.

If you choose the more expensive plan, PS Plus Premiumyou’ll have additional access to PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 titles, as well as everything the extra and base levels have to offer.

In summary; Interested in playing more PS4 and PS5 games? Aim for the extra layer. Feeling nostalgic? Go all out on the premium class. Do you just want to play online? Choose basic; It’s that easy. Here’s an additional breakdown as well to make it easier to understand.

