Putin holds a marathon press conference – DW – 12/14/2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin will once again hold his marathon year-end press conference on Thursday, which will be broadcast live on state television.

Putin, who has been in power as prime minister or president since 2000, has held these media events most years. Sometimes it lasts more than four hours.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the session would begin at 10 a.m. local time (0800 GMT). The program is expected to last about three hours, but Peskov said there is no time limit.

Last December, Putin canceled the press conference for the first time in 10 years. At the time, Kremlin watchers were convinced that Putin wanted to avoid questions from international journalists while his military suffered a series of setbacks in Ukraine.

But almost Two years after his attackPutin may feel his fortunes returning. Ukraine’s latest counterattack failed to break through the heavily fortified Russian lines Support from its allies is dwindling.

What does Putin’s press conference look like?

Putin, who recently announced He will run for another presidential term in the March 2024 electionsHe uses the show to portray himself as a problem solver.

Unlike Putin’s previous press conferences at the end of the year, there were no formal accreditation procedures this time, and the Kremlin only issued invitations to selected journalists.

The press conference will be carefully followed A television program designed for advocacy For ordinary Russians it is called “Direct Line to Vladimir Putin.”

Citizens who have the opportunity to ask Putin a question tend to focus on domestic issues, with health care, the economy and infrastructure becoming common topics.

Russian official media reported that more than a million and a half questions were asked.

dh/rt (AFP, dpa)