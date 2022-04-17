Queen Elizabeth news – Eugenie revealed ‘playing a big role’ in Harry and Meghan’s Windsor meeting with the monarch

Meghan and Harry’s body language analyzed at the Invictus Games

A body language expert has claimed that Prince Harry has shown “fear and humility” at the Invictus Games so far.

Speaking about their body language at the event so far, body language expert Judi James said: “Harry’s facial expressions say it all here.

The sure wrinkle of his eye and the tilt of his head as he smiles indicates a return to the cause and the people he loves, while his restrained self-lock hints at a tiny bit of fear and humility during this first public appearance for a while.

Harry also messes around with his wedding ring here, which seems to indicate how important the support of his wife and family is to him.

“This is part barrier and part gesture of self-comfort that shows the ongoing bonds between him and his wife Megan.

“His hand is above her in the clasp, indicating a similar desire for leadership and protection as we saw during their first public appearance many years ago.”

Talking to MailOnlineShe added: “Meghan’s hand is raised in a gesture of surrender and the way Harry has put his other hand in his pants pocket indicates his desire to appear more casual and confident.

“Meghan’s white-pant suit may have been more sophisticated than the ripped jeans and boyfriend shirt she was wearing at the time, but the gesture of her hand over her heart indicates her desire to show continued love to the public.”