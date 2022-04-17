India halts WHO efforts to announce global Covid death toll

An ambitious effort by the World Health Organization to calculate the global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has found far more deaths than previously thought – a total of about 15 million by the end of 2021, more than double the official total of six million. reported by countries individually.

But the release of the astonishing estimate – the result of more than a year of research and analysis by experts from around the world and a comprehensive look at how deadly the pandemic has so far – has been delayed for several months due to objections from India, which questions the count of how many of its citizens have died and has tried to prevent it from appearing on public.

It is estimated that more than a third of the additional nine million deaths have occurred in India, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government stood by its tally of nearly 520,000 people. They said the World Health Organization would show the country’s death toll to be at least four million, according to people familiar with the numbers who were not authorized to disclose, which would give India the highest death toll in the world. The Times was unable to obtain estimates for other countries.

WHO accounts combined national data on reported deaths with new information from local and household surveys, and with statistical models intended to account for deaths that were not recorded. Most of the difference in the new global estimate accounts for previously unaccounted deaths, most of which were directly from Covid; The new figure also includes indirect deaths, such as cases of people unable to obtain care for other illnesses due to the pandemic.