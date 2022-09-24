September 24, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

'Queer as Folk' canceled after one season - Deadline

‘Queer as Folk’ canceled after one season – Deadline

Roxanne Bacchus September 24, 2022 2 min read

The Gay as a people Rebooting will be short-lived. Peacock chose not to pick up the second season of the series created by Russell T. Davies and Stephen Dunn.

Reimagining the British series created by Davis, the new iteration, which premieres June 9, explores the lives of a diverse group of New Orleans friends whose lives are changed in the wake of tragedy.

The series stars Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG, Johnny Sibilly, and Ryan O’Connell. The show has hosted a host of guest stars including Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley, Jr., and Niall DiMarco.

Dan shared the “disappointing news” Gay as a peopleCanceling on Instagram Friday night.

“It is a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make such a brave and unapologetic show as gay as a people. This experience changed our lives forever, and we are so grateful to have found this amazing new family,” he wrote next to a photo of the cast. “We know how much this means for fans, and while we’re grieving we won’t get any more episodes, we want to thank everyone for watching. and falling in love with Brody, Mingus, Ruthie, Noah, Char, Julian, Dadius, Posey, Marvin, Judy and Brenda. We are so grateful for the opportunity to honor our community and we are so proud of this show.”

Lee Eisenberg and Emily Brecht, creator of the original British series Davis, and Nicola Schindler served as executive producers, as well as Louise Pedersen on behalf of All3 Media International, which distributes the format and the original British series produced by Red Productions for Channel 4. Creator, writer and executive producer Stephen Dunn directed the episode. pilot and other episodes, while Jacqueline Moore served as writer and executive producer. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, was named as a producer on the show.

See also  2022 WWE WrestleMania 38 Live Stream, How to Watch Online, Start Time, 2nd Night Matches, Card

This is the second American outlet production of the original British series. An American adaptation was shown on Showtime from 2000-2005. The current iteration was originally in development at Bravo before moving on to the company’s brother Peacock and getting a serial order.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

King Charles is pictured with his red box performing his official duties for the first time | Royal | News

September 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Hilary Mantel, award-winning historical novel writer, dies at 70

September 23, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Los Angeles news anchor Mark Meester fired after KTLA summons – Deadline

September 23, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

‘Queer as Folk’ canceled after one season – Deadline

September 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Stunning NASA James Webb Telescope image reveals Neptune’s minute rings

September 24, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Fourth man to join the club

September 24, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

GTA 6 gets an unofficial map after leaks | GameSpot News – GS News Updates

September 24, 2022 Len Houle