Raiders Free News Agency: Linebacker Marks Mecha Kaiser

The Las Vegas Raiders They continued their frenzy with the free agent, by signing linebacker Micah Keser, according to NFL Media.

The new Las Vegas system added 13 players in the past week, 11 of them in free agency and two by trade. Kiser is the sixth defensive player to be added to the Raiders list. He is the first full-back to be added this season.

Kiser finished the 2021 season with Denver BroncosTherefore, he resides in Western Asia. Kaiser, 27, signed off in Denver Los Angeles ramsTraining squad. He started two games with Denver and had 19 tackles. He participated in nine matches with Rams in 2020, missed the 2019 season due to injury and suffered injuries in 2020.

He is also a special teams player who was with new Las Vegas Special Teams coach Tom McMahon in Denver. Kiser is probably a piece deep in Las Vegas. He joins veteran Denzel Berryman and sophomore Devin Diplo as players on the Las Vegas roster, so they should add more in the center.

Update:

The Raiders also signed linebacker Kyler Fackrell.

New Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was head coach at Green Bay in 2018 and defensive coordinator with the Giants in 2020.

He had 105 mobiles in 2018 under Graham. He started a total of 16 games in these two seasons. He’s had eight sacks in the three seasons since and has 23.5 sacks in six NFL seasons. He started one game for the Chargers in 2021. Expect to be a Las Vegas player,