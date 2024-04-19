Razer's Kishi Ultra Gaming Controller brings touch to your USB-C phone, PC or tablet

Razer's latest portable gaming console was released today, and it's… Ultra quiche, is a comprehensive program that can switch between multiple devices. The controller has a built-in USB-C port that can work with the iPhone 15 series as well as most Android smartphones (Razer says it's compatible with the Galaxy 23 series, Pixel 6 and above, the Razer Edge, and “many other Android devices.” ) and it also seems to work well for her Galaxy Z Fold 5 And other foldable devices. The controller can expand to fit an iPad Mini and any 8-inch Android tablets, and you can also hook it up to your computer.

Razer's Kishi Ultra can also work on tablets. Scanner

One interesting feature of the Kishi Ultra is the inclusion of Razer's Sensa HD immersive touch, which the company claims can take… any Audio – whether it's a game, movie or music – and turns it into haptics. We saw the same touches in Razer's Project Esther concept gaming chair, which was unveiled at CES. The Kishi Ultra is the first commercially available Razer product to feature Sensa haptic technology, so it will give the general public a chance to try it out. The Sensa haptics won't support iOS, they currently only work with Android 12 or later and Windows 11. The controller is also equipped with a small pair of Chroma RGB lights, just below the joysticks.

Note that you'll need to download the Razer Nexus app (available for iOS and Android) for the Kishi Ultra to work. The app can play mobile games, and is integrated with Apple Arcade, Xbox Game Pass, and the Google Play Store. See also 3 years after its release, Apple Arcade has lost 15 games

Razer also announced a new version of Less expensive Kishi V2 With a USB-C port for iPhone 15 and Android, a port that similarly supports wired operation on PCs and iPads.

The Razer Kishi Ultra and Kishi V2 USB-C are available in stores or online now, priced at $150 and $99, respectively.

