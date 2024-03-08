Release date and everything you need to know

Ghost of Tsushima Credit: Sony

There's been a lot of talk recently in the video game industry about Xbox exclusives coming to other platforms, and as always, this has been a very controversial topic (and one we're discussing in our latest Game Night podcast!).

I'm generally sympathetic to the idea of ​​exclusives being “timed” or having some sort of perk for their main platform (like an Xbox game being free with Game Pass but not free on PlayStation). Exclusive games are certainly one way businesses can secure their customer base and make money. And again, by definition, you will have fewer consumers if you only run a game on one platform.

This has been the thinking at Microsoft for years now, with Xbox titles released on both console and PC simultaneously. I've always thought this was a mistake. But Sony's alternative, which for many years was to release its titles on PlayStation, was also a mistake.

Sony has settled on what I would call the “sweet spot” when it comes to console exclusivity: release PlayStation-only exclusive titles and then, after a year or so, release them on PC. Which brings us to ghost of tsushima, A game that was launched in 2020, and it is a game that I think deserves the game of the year over its competitor on PlayStation, The Last of Us Part Two.

Now, obviously it's been over a year from then to now, but we're finally here Ghost of Tsushima On PC, after it was also released on PS4 and PS5, it will get a Director's Cut in 2021 which will be the same version that PC players get. If they purchased the game on Steam.

Since we have no real news about this upcoming PC release, it is surprising to see how soon the game will release, with a release date of May 16, 2024. Not all PC releases have gone smoothly for Sony, with The last of us Its release is in really poor condition, but I hope so Ghost of Tsushima It's a hit. I think PC players will really enjoy the unique open-world gameplay, beautiful graphics, Japanese setting, and really engaging combat system. It seemed like this game Doctrine killer In Japan but it ended up being something much more (although I think… Doctrine killer Fans will enjoy it too.)

The story takes place in 13th century Japan during the Mongol invasion. You play as Jin Sakai, a samurai on a desperate mission against an overwhelming enemy. It's so fun! And if you're watching Shogun For now (which is excellent) this will make for a great game after this series ends.

The PC version of the game comes with some perks like:

Unlocked frame rate and expanded graphics options.

Supports ultra-wide and ultra-wide, as well as support for triple displays.

Support for NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 3, and Intel XeSS. NVIDIA Reflex and DLAA are also supported if you have a compatible GPU.

They've actually added Japanese lip sync to this version and since it's best to play in Japanese with subtitles, this should be a nice touch.

You can use a controller or mouse and keyboard. Haptic feedback will work as intended on the PlayStation DualSense, as will adaptive triggers.

This is some good news in a world full of the other kind.