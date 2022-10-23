October 24, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A computer illustration of the creation of separate parallel universes as fluctuations in a quantum foam

Remote scary action can lead to a multiverse. Here’s how.

Cheryl Riley October 23, 2022 5 min read

Some interpretations of quantum mechanics suggest that our entire universe is described by a single global wave function that is constantly splitting and multiplying, producing a new reality for every possible quantum interaction. This is a very bold statement. So how do we get there?

One of the earliest realizations in the history of quantum mechanics is that matter has a wave-like property. The first to suggest this was the French physicist Louis de Broglie, who argued that every subatomic particle has a wave associated with it, just like Light can act like a particle and a wave.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Fossil teeth 439 million years old are upending long-standing views on evolution

October 23, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

NASA’s Webb Telescope captures the sharpest ‘pillars of creation’ image ever

October 23, 2022 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

A giant fluffy planet orbiting a cool red dwarf star

October 22, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Peter Schjeldahl, New York art critic with a poet’s voice, dies at 80

October 23, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Remote scary action can lead to a multiverse. Here’s how.

October 23, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Phillies vs. Padres: Mike Clevenger and Billy Walter made the wrong kind of MLB history with short starts in Game 4

October 23, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Modern Warfare 2 ‘indistinguishable from reality

October 23, 2022 Len Houle