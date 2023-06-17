Reporting. War in Ukraine: Ukrainian drone operators on the front lines against an overprepared Russian military

Since the beginning of the war, the Ukrainians have been using drones, which have demonstrated their effectiveness. The Russian defense now appears to have succeeded in countering them.

In the area ofOrigive (Ukraine), a group of volunteer drones accepted the presence of journalists from France Televisions, unable to identify their area of ​​operation. Those people Processed The knowTheir opponents had time to prepare for a much-announced counter-attack. The first observations confirm that: LRussian soldiers “Indeed numerous, they dug many trenches, very deep trenches and well equipped, it was practically an underground city”One of the unit members explains.

In drone warfare, Ukrainians have long been one step ahead. At the start of the conflict, they took their opponents by surprise with targeted strikes.

A sometimes insurmountable Russian wall

Small modified civilian machines became indispensable weapons. This drone unit is recognized as one of the most efficient. As the guns continued to roar, the operators identified a target 3 km away. “Loading explosives to turn our drone into a kamikaze drone, we saw Russian soldiers resting, we put a small load, that’s enough”One of them explains.

Teska Maneuver using his virtual helmet. A cheap donor-supplied device, the kamikaze drone, is on its way to its destination. But, after a few minutes, the operator faces an obstacle and he loses the connection. BecauseOn the other side of the front line, the Russian defense has organized itself and done everything to catch its technological lag.

“They cut all the links in that area, everything is cut off, I don’t have a clear view of the target, I’ve lost contact, Details of a volunteer. The drone fell on their positions, but I don’t know exactly which.” The second attempt also failed and the drone was shot down. By that afternoon, the Russian Wall was impassable.

“We’ll Get There”

According to a British study, Ukrainians are currently losing 300 drones a day. “Our adversary is well prepared and we’re looking to resume breaching, passages, radio electronic jamming areas as soon as possible. We’ll get there.”Positive is a tronist.

The mission illustrates the current difficulties of the Ukrainian military in this counterattack against the heavily armed Russian army. Ukraine is getting off the ground but progress is very slow.