Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles trailer for PS5, Switch and PC

NIS America announce Rhapsody: Chronicles of the Kingdom of Marl to Playstation 5And SwitchAnd PCwhich includes both Rhapsody II: Song of the Little Princess (steam) And Rhapsody III: Memories of the Kingdom of Marl (steam). It will launch this summer with English and Japanese audio and English text only. PC versions will only be available individually.

A limited edition will also be available for $89.99, which includes a copy of the deluxe edition, the “Memories in Melody” hardcover artbook, the two-disc “Ballad of the Little Princess” original soundtrack, and the two-disc “Memories of Marl Kingdom” soundtrack Original, set of three “Royal Crescendo” art cards, “Presentation of Adventure” acrylic display, “Generations of Songs” acrylic display, “The Show Must Go On” canvas poster, and collector’s box. Pre-orders are now available via NIS America online store.

About expertise A harmonious blend of story and song in Rhapsody: Chronicles of the Kingdom of Marlcontinuing Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure He said through two captors RPG! As these titles make their way to the West for the first time, they bring with them enhanced storytelling visuals, enchanting music, and lovable characters old and new! Following in the footsteps of her mother Cornet, young Kororo sets out on a journey to find her prince. Rhapsody II: Song of the Little Princess. Complete with more songs, a new turn-based battle system, and a fresh and familiar story, this title is ready to make your heart sing! in Rhapsody III: Memories of the Kingdom of MarlA series of enchanting chapters concludes the Rhapsody’s stories and characters. Experience the events that take place before, during, and after the previous Rhapsody titles, including the heartfelt finale about Cornet’s mother, Cherie. The revamped and refined battle system shines through with built-in character attacks and the addition of a 3D camera.

Key Features Exhilarating start – Rhapsody II And Third They take center stage during their western debut with the music Adventures in Marl Kingdom!

– Rhapsody II And Third They take center stage during their western debut with the music Adventures in Marl Kingdom! a Wonderful arrangements – Stunning storybook visuals look better than ever, featuring a new 3D camera mode for Rhapsody III!

– Stunning storybook visuals look better than ever, featuring a new 3D camera mode for Rhapsody III! A story told through song – A heart-warming storyline with enticing songs and vocal performances!

