Ricky Fowler holds the lead alone at the halfway point in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – Ricky Fowler rode right where he left off on Friday afternoon.
Fowler, after hitting a tournament record 8-under 62 on Thursday with Xander Schavelli, rocked three birdies in his first of three holes of a second-round match at Los Angeles Country Club. That stretch jumped him right past Windham Clark, who briefly led alone after a stellar second run in the US Open morning wave.
Although he had a very unsteady run – Fowler made eight birdies and six bogeys – he finished with a 2-under 68. This saw Fowler reach 10-under in a week, one stroke ahead of Clarke and the rest of the field.
Rory McIlroy sits third with an eight, thanks to a solid finish that had four birdies in the last five holes. Xander Schauffele matched it there with a late bird on Friday night. Harris English is fifth at 7-under and Dustin Johnson leads the pack at 6-under. Former Masters star and former U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett made his way into the top 10 as well.
The cut was decided in the 2-over, which knocked out big names like Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Max Homma and Justin Thomas – who had a tough 11 on Friday.
