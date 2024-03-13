Mason Rudolph, Giants agree to one-year deal

Quarterback Mason Rudolph will not return to Pittsburgh for 2024.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Rudolph has agreed to a one-year deal with the Titans worth up to $3.62 million.

Rudolph, 28, has been with the Steelers since the club selected him in the third round of the 2018 draft. He took over as the team's starting quarterback late in the 2023 season after Kenny Pickett suffered an ankle injury and Mitch Trubisky proved ineffective.

Pittsburgh won its final three games of the regular season after Rudolph went to QB, clinching a playoff berth as the No. 7 seed. But it was short-lived, as the Steelers lost to the Bills in the wild-card round.

Rudolph completed 55 of 74 passes for 719 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions during the 2023 regular season. He finished his first postseason start 22 of 39 for 229 yards with two touchdowns and one pick.

While Rudolph started eight games in 2019 when Ben Roethlisberger was sidelined with an elbow injury, it took until 2023 for him to start multiple games in a season again. He started one game in 2020 and another in 2021 before becoming Pittsburgh's third-string quarterback in 2022.

In 21 career games with 13 starts, Rudolph has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 3,085 yards with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He compiled an 8-4-1 record as a starter.

Rudolph now heads to Tennessee, expected to serve as a backup to rising second-year quarterback Will Levis. The Titans currently have 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis on their roster.