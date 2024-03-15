March 15, 2024

Sources – Safety Camryn Curl signs a two-year contract with the Rams

Joy Love March 15, 2024
March 15, 2024

Safety Kamren Curl is signing a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams for $8.75 million up to $12.75 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

Curl was a versatile performer during his four seasons with the Washington Commanders, playing both the safety spots as well as their hybrid safety/linebacker role. Coaches from the previous regime praised him for his ability to handle multiple positions, viewing him as a vital part of not only their secondary but also their defense as a whole.

His power has been taking away big plays more than making them. The 2020 seventh-round pick intercepted three passes while starting 11 games as a rookie, returning one for a touchdown, but has not caught a pass since that season. He's forced one fumble in his career.

Curl, who turns 25 on March 31, set career highs in total tackles (115) and solo stops (74) last season.

Coaches viewed his low recruiting status as a byproduct of the pandemic, saying at the time that Curl likely would have gone a few rounds higher had he been able to visit teams in the offseason to showcase his football knowledge.

NFL Network first reported that Curl would join the Rams.

ESPN's Joon Kim contributed to this report.

