RISP BONUS, Texas Rangers pour it in for a win over the Detroit Tigers

The Texas Rangers scored eight runs while scoring Detroit Tigers scored three runs.

The difference between tonight and some of the other games of the past few weeks is that the Rangers finally got those well-timed hits that eluded them when Texas turned a 2-0 sixth inning deficit into a 3-2 lead that would eventually end at 8-3 due to return. Mostly credited to a couple of rare continuous parades recently.

All those important hits tying and going ahead came with two outs and two at-bats from Josh Jung and Leodi Taveras who spent most of the night as two of the players most fatigued by the recent slump.

With half a game left on their minds, two outstanding young players have come to Texas this season when opportunities missed so often this month.

Meanwhile, the Rangers trailed 2-0 in this game because rookie Martin Perez allowed four straight singles to start in the lead of second. It looked as if Texas was in big trouble at that point, but Perez wiggled out of the jam without further damage, then didn’t allow a hit for the rest of the night through his six innings of work before turning it over to a yard work.

Josh Spurz came up to Perez and looked his way to give Texas two runs of relief to continue a streak of being unquestionable until Spencer Turkelson took him deep with two outs in the 8th to tie the game.

In an effort to get things out of the hands of a RISP player, Ezequiel Duran hit the final game-winning single run in the bottom of the frame before the Texans piled in for more insurance with one of those two-numbered innings that catapulted them to the top of the AL West over the past few months. The first.

The victory allows the Rangers to avoid the indignity of suffering back-to-back losses for the Tigers.

game player: Thanks, Zeke.

the next: The Rangers and Tigers go again with RHP Dane Dunning coming up for Texas vs. LHP Joey Wentz for Detroit.

The first pitch is scheduled for Wednesday night from The Shed at 7:05 p.m. ET and can be viewed via BS Southwest.

