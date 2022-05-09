Rivian Corporation (RIVN) Earnings Preview for Q1 2022

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe inside the company’s Customer Experience Center outside its plant at Aptil 11, 2022 in Normal, Ill. Michael Wayland/CNBC

electric vehicle maker Rivian Cars It will report first-quarter earnings after the market closes on Wednesday. Wall Street analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a $1.44 per share loss in revenue of about $130.5 million — but those numbers are likely to be just a small part of the story. The bigger story is Rivian’s outlook for the next few quarters. Like most automakers, Rivian has been plagued by global supply chain disruptions that began during the initial Covid-19 lockdowns and have worsened since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. CEO RJ Scaringe Investors warned in March That Rivian won’t be able to produce as many vehicles in 2022 as originally planned, despite a ballooning order book. The electric truck maker may also face questions about whether its biggest investor – Amazon And Ford Motor – They lose confidence. Rivian shares fell more than 15% Monday after the CNBC report Ford sold 8 million Of the total 102 million shares of the startup. Here are three topics that might appear in Rivian’s results, if there were reports last week from high-profile companies in the EV space – FiskerAnd NicolaAnd Lucid Group – Provide any instructions.

Fisker, Nicola, and Lucid all reported strong order books when they released quarterly results last week. Lucid said It now has more than 30,000 orders For an expensive Air Sedan, starting from 25000 last quarter — and that does not include a recent order of up to 100,000 Lucids over the next 10 years from the government of Saudi Arabia, CEO Peter Rawlinson said. Nicolas said he had received “purchase orders, letters of intent and memoranda of understanding” for More than 500 of its heavy duty battery electric trucks. This may not sound like much, but Nicola has a lot to prove beyond Allegations that founder Trevor Melton misled investors. (Milton denies the allegations, but she nevertheless caused it precipitate departure.) That number is also likely to grow as more fleets have a chance to rate Nikola’s battery-powered Tre semitruck, which has received strong positive reviews from early customers, the company said. For Fisker, she now has more than 40,000 reservations for her stylish Ocean SUV, which is due for launch late this year. In fact, demand is so strong that CEO Henrik Fisker said he is working with the company’s manufacturing partner Magna International to increase production capacity from 50,000 plans per year to as much as 150,000 per year by the end of 2023. Back in March, Rivian said it happened About 83,000 reservations For pickup R1T and R1S SUV. Investors will be excited to see where that number stands on Wednesday.

Carmakers of all sizes have suffered from a global shortage of semiconductor chips since last year, as a result of increased demand for PCs and game consoles during the Covid lockdowns. Recently, the Russian invasion of Ukraine led to a shortage of some components and a rise in the prices of basic commodities. Fisker won’t start production until mid-November, but Lucid and Nikola have already had to reset expectations for production totals for this year. In February, Lucid lowered its full-year production guidance from 20,000 vehicles to between 12,000 and 14,000. Rawlinson said a shortage of chips was a factor in that decision, but also a shortage of more regular materials like glass and carpet. Lucid repeated that guidance in last week’s earnings report. Nikola will likely sell just over 500 trucks this year on demand, but expects to build only 300 to 500 due to a lack of parts. Although other expansions are underway, the Nikola plant in Arizona already has the capacity to build 2,500 trucks annually. The problem is that the company isn’t confident it can secure enough chips — specifically, the controllers for its battery units — CEO Mark Russell told investors Thursday. Similarly, Rivian has already lowered its production forecast for 2022. It said in March that it expected to build 25,000 cars this year, down from the 50,000 it forecast in its IPO promotion last year. Wall Street will be looking for an update on production capacity when the company reports this week.