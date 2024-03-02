Rumors surrounding Prince William's affair with Rose Hanbury are at an all-time high amid Kate Middleton's recovery

If you haven't been online for the past few weeks, it's possible that you may not be aware of all the surrounding rumors Kate Middleton His whereabouts. While the palace said and Reaffirmation, that Kate will not appear in the public eye until around Easter while recovering from mysterious abdominal surgery. People are convinced she's missing or in a coma, and as if the rumors couldn't get out of hand, people started asking questions. Rose Hanbury In all this.

When you catch a glimpse of the royal side of X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, many believe it's all down to Kate's absence Prince William The alleged relationship with Hanbury.

said one user“I think Kate Middleton filed William's divorce papers because she was beyond cheating but she did it when Charles found out he was dying, so the palace said 'there can be no unmarried king' and now they are doing everything to keep her but 'she refuses to participate in the charade now,'” Many added that they thought Hanbury would be in the picture.

last X user He said: “If Princess Diana had called Camilla Rose Hanbury…” and last User added,”'There it is. Kate's abdominal surgery is an escape as William continues to hook up with Rose Hanbury.

HRH Prince William and Kate Middleton greeting Rose Cholmondeley, Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Photo by Stephen Bond/Getty Images.

So, for those who don't know, Hanbury and Kate have been friends for years, and in 2019, The Sun published an article saying there had been a falling out between the two (which, according to Richard Kay, led to legal action being taken in response). Subsequently, writers Giles Coren and Nicole Cleave claimed to have been aware of the alleged affair between William and Hanbury in 2019, according to IB Times.

William's lawyers have reportedly issued a legal warning, but no one in this story has publicly acknowledged the rumors. A royal insider said The daily monster: “There was no animosity between Kate and Rose The rumors were all a load of rubbish. “The family are old allies of the Crown and they will be there.”

There was no physical or tangible evidence of an affair besides the deleted tweets and rumours. while Kate and Hanbury have allegedly reconnected After the coronation of Charles III, the three remained silent about the situation, but rumors were once again at an all-time high amid Kate's absence.

