Ivanka Trump wears a shiny sari at Ambani's pre-wedding party

Ivanka Trump is in India for a glamorous wedding, and she's looking her best.

Trump distanced herself from politics last year, but has been active on social media.

Now she's back in the spotlight and dealing with some of the richest people in the world.

Ivanka Trump dazzled in a sparkling sari at the Ambani's pre-wedding soiree, bringing a beautiful piece of Trump world to the star-studded event.

Among the many tech leaders, billionaires and celebrities on Saturday, Trump appeared to be squarely back in the spotlight, rubbing shoulders with the world's richest and most influential.

Trump appeared with her husband and their daughter, Arabella Rose Kushner, wearing a gold and silver sari. They were there for a pre-wedding party to celebrate the marriage of Anant Ambani's son next July. Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani.

Also seen at the celebrations were Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. Billionaires Weekend's extensive guest list also includes Rihanna, Bill Gates and Sundar Pichai.

Before the 2016 election, Trump was the glamorous daughter of a New York businessman. Then came former President Donald Trump's onslaught of legal problems and controversies, some of which involved her husband, Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Trump herself has worked as a White House advisor. But throughout her father's 2024 campaign, Trump stayed away from appearing at rallies or campaigning for her father.

Instead, she was cozying up to the Kardashians, forgoing future political roles, and partying with the family of Indian billionaire Ambani.

Trump has also been seen traveling and reintegrating herself into high society circles. that it He made trips to Greecewent surfing, and cut Selfies in New Yorkaccording to her regular updates on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Trump's brothers went in the opposite direction, entrenching themselves in their father's political sphere. Donald Trump Jr. podcasts and insults his father's political opponents, while Eric Trump and his wife Lara remain staunch supporters of Donald Trump's 2024 White House bid.

Trump's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular business hours.