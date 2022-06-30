Nash Bridges actress Marie Mara’s cause of death revealed – Deadline

Nash Bridges, ER And the Ray Donovan the actor Mary MarThe cause of death has been determined. Mara, who was found dead Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York, died of asphyxiation from drowning, according to an autopsy report from the Jefferson County Medical Office. The New York State Police said the verdict of her death was accidental and that the investigation was continuing.

Mara was found in the river Sunday morning by troops and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance after a report that it may have drowned. Police said at the time that there was no indication of tampering.

A family spokesperson said Mara was staying at her sister Martha Mara’s summer home in Syracuse, when the accident occurred. The riverfront property is located outside the village of Cape Vincent, in the Thousand Islands, where the St Lawrence River separates Canada and the United States.

Mara is best known for her work in dozens of films and TV shows, and on stage off Broadway and in Los Angeles. It was a series regular, portraying Inspector Berne Carson, in the first two seasons of the police drama Don Johnson’s Sheesh Marine on CBS. Nash Bridges. She is perhaps best known for her recurring role as Loretta Sweet, a sympathetic prostitute and a sympathetic single mother, on the NBC series ER.

appeared in 1992 Love Potion No. 9 With Sandra Bullock and Tate Donovan, she played Billy Crystal’s daughter in the movie saturday night mr. Her other TV credits include Law and Order, Dexter, Rude and Wasted.

Mara is survived by her daughter Katie Mersola. her sister Martha Mara; another sister and brother-in-law, Susan Mara and Scott Dailey; and nephew, Christopher Daley.