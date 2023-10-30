Salma Hayek Mourns Fools Rush In Co-Star Matthew Perry and Remembers the ‘Special Bond’ of Sharing Dreams – Deadline

Salma Hayek remembers her late Fools rush in co-star Matthew Perry followed news of the actor’s death.

“Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us. “It has taken me a few days to process this deep sadness,” Hayek wrote in an Instagram post. “There is a special bond that happens when you share your dreams with someone, and you work together.” to achieve it.”

The pair starred in the 1997 romantic comedy directed by Andy Tennant, about a couple who have a one-night stand only to discover that the encounter has had consequences and that Hayek’s Isabelle is now pregnant. Hayek recalled her time working with Perry on the film and was previously honored friends The actor calls it his favorite film.

“I was so touched last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how loved he was Fools rush in“And how he thought this movie we did together was probably his best movie,” Hayek added. “Over the years, we have found ourselves remembering that important time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude.”

She continued: “My friend, you left too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your beautiful heart. Goodbye, my dear Matthew, we will never forget you.”

When a fan asked him on Instagram what his favorite movie was, Perry mentioned that it was Alex Whitman’s role in it Fools rush in;

“I made a movie that I love Fools rush in “With @salmahayek this was probably the best movie for me,” he said.

In his memoirs, Friends, lovers, and the big, terrible thingPerry also described his first leading role in the film as “the best movie.”

More photos of Hayek and Perry in Fools rush in

The goons rush in, from left: Matthew Perry, Salma Hayek, 1997 Columbia/Everett Collection Courtesy

The Goons Rush In, from left: Salma Hayek, Matthew Perry, 1997 Columbia/Everett Collection Courtesy