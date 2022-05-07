Sandals resort death toll: 3 Americans killed in Exuma, according to the acting prime minister of the Bahamas

Two men and a woman died at the resort, Acting Prime Minister of the Bahamas Chester Cooper said Friday, and a fourth American – a woman – was flown to a hospital in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas.

He said that although police were investigating, “Cooper was told that no error was suspected.”

Cooper did not name the resort. But Sandals Resorts, which operates more than a dozen inclusive centers in the Atlantic and Caribbean, said three guests died on Friday. Sandals Emerald Bay Resort On the great Exuma.

Sandals did not mention the fourth hospitalized. Details about the cause of death, why the fourth American was hospitalized, whether that person was at the resort, that person’s condition and the names of the Americans were not released.