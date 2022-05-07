May 7, 2022

Sandals resort death toll: 3 Americans killed in Exuma, according to the acting prime minister of the Bahamas

Frank Tomlinson May 7, 2022 2 min read

Two men and a woman died at the resort, Acting Prime Minister of the Bahamas Chester Cooper said Friday, and a fourth American – a woman – was flown to a hospital in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas.

He said that although police were investigating, “Cooper was told that no error was suspected.”

Cooper did not name the resort. But Sandals Resorts, which operates more than a dozen inclusive centers in the Atlantic and Caribbean, said three guests died on Friday. Sandals Emerald Bay Resort On the great Exuma.

Sandals did not mention the fourth hospitalized. Details about the cause of death, why the fourth American was hospitalized, whether that person was at the resort, that person’s condition and the names of the Americans were not released.

“A health emergency was initially reported, and following our protocols, we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities,” Sandals Resorts said in a statement to CNN Saturday morning.

The company said it was working to “support the investigation as well as the families of the guests in every possible way,” but it could not reveal more information “out of respect for the privacy of our guests.”

Cooper asked the country’s Minister of Health and Wellness to lead a delegation of health, environment and public works officials to the Exuma region on Friday.

“The information will be shared with the public as soon as it becomes available,” Cooper, the Bahamas Tourism Minister, said. “We offer our thoughts and prayers to the affected families.”

