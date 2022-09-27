September 27, 2022

Satellite images show that Russian mobilization ignites a line on the Georgia border

Satellite images showed that a traffic jam on Russia’s border with Georgia extended for nearly 10 miles following President Vladimir Putin’s partial military mobilization order.

The US company Maxar Technologies, which published the photos on Monday, reported that the queue of cars and trucks trying to leave was formed at a crossing point on the Russian side of the border. “Traffic congestion is likely to continue north of the imaging area,” the US-based company said. Aerial photos taken by the company show vehicles slipping into another long line near Russia’s border with Mongolia.

Cars have also lined Russia’s borders with Finland and Kazakhstan since last week, when Putin announced that hundreds of thousands of reservists had been called up to fight in the Kremlin’s faltering war in Ukraine. It is the first for Russia military mobilization Since World War II.

Soon after the speech, tickets were sold out for the few cities that still had direct flights from Russia, and Google searches spiked for queries like “how to leave Russia”.

Confusion over who might be called up has also prompted thousands to flee, along with fears that Russia’s borders might be closed to men of conscription age.

They don’t have much choice if they don’t want to Posted in Ukraine. Russian flights have been banned in the airspace of the European Union, and the Baltic states have closed their land borders. In recent days, piles of abandoned bikes near the border points have appeared in footage on social media.

More than 5,000 vehicles were waiting for hours at the border with Georgia on Tuesday, Russian news agency TASS said.

In Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Tuesday said His country will talk to Moscow about the influx of refugees and seek to “maintain an agreement with neighboring countries”. He described it as a “difficult situation” but said there was no reason to panic after tens of thousands of crossings were reported by Russian citizens in recent days.

Finnish authorities said they saw an almost 80 percent increase in entry from Russia after the mobilization, but the Finnish border guards also said Tuesday that “the majority of arrivals move to other countries.”

The Kremlin has described reports of the displacement as exaggerated, despite growing signs of a violent reaction to the crowd.

Some Russian men quickly headed to the border on September 22 after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization. (Video: Reuters)

Hundreds of protesters have been arrested by riot police, as rights groups fear the order will disproportionately crowd men in remote or impoverished areas of the country. And at the recruiting station In the Irkutsk regionA man shot and wounded a military recruit on Monday.

Marie Ilyushina contributed to this report.

The war in Ukraine: what you need to know

Last: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilization” of troops in a speech to the nation on September 21, framing the move as an attempt to defend Russian sovereignty against a West that seeks to use Ukraine as a tool to “divide and destroy Russia”. . Follow us Live updates here.

Fighting: The successful Ukrainian counterattack forced a major Russian withdrawal in the northeastern Kharkiv region in recent days, as troops fled the cities and villages they had occupied from the early days of the war and abandoned large amounts of military equipment.

Annexation referendums: Russian news agencies reported that the interim referendums, which would be illegal under international law, are scheduled for September 23-27 in the breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. The Moscow-appointed administration in Kherson will hold another referendum in stages, starting on Friday.

Pictures: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground since the start of the war. Here are some of their most powerful works.

How you can help: Here are some of the ways they can do it in the United States Help support the Ukrainian people Beside What people donate around the world.

Read our full coverage of Russia and Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel For updates and exclusive video.

