Savannah Chrisley addresses brother-niece custody

Savannah Chrisley You will take care of it Younger brother and niece Like her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley They were sentenced to prison for fraud and tax offences.

Chrisley spoke about the custody arrangement on her podcast “Open with Savannah Chrisley” in an episode posted Tuesday, during which she said she knew her parents likely wouldn’t come home.

“I might go home without my parents,” she said before the verdict was handed down on Monday. “This is opportunity. This is possibility. This is my new nature.”

She continued, “I came home on Tuesday, and I have custody of two children, ages 16 and 10, and we’re spending our first Thanksgiving not as a family.”

“I’ve never been away from my family for the holidays,” she said. “I just ask that you show up and understand where I’m coming from and have some grace for me and my family and that you stop making negative comments because it hurts.”

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison with three years of supervised release. Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release after being found guilty in June of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

Savannah Chrisley, 25, the couple’s eldest daughter, said their prison sentences force her to grieve “the loss of her parents who are still alive.”