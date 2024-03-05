Seahawks release Jamal Adams, Quandere Diggs and Will Dissly

Adams, also a trade acquisition, joined the Seahawks in 2020 and earned Pro-Bowl honors and second-team All-Pro that year after setting a record for a defensive back with 9.5 sacks, but injuries have limited his impact since that year, with Adams He has appeared in just 22 games over the past three seasons, including 10 over the past two years after tearing his quadriceps tendon in the 2022 season opener.

The Seahawks still have Julian Love at safety, having signed him to a multi-year deal last offseason, and Love is coming off a Pro-Bowl campaign in 2023, but they will now have a fresh start at the other safety spot.

Dissly, a 2018 fourth-round pick out of the University of Washington, battled serious injuries in his first two seasons, tearing his patellar tendon as a rookie and his Achilles tendon in his second season, becoming a mainstay in Seattle's offense. After playing just 10 games in his first two seasons, Dissly has appeared in at least 15 games in each of the past four seasons, starting 55 of 62 games from 2020-23. Over his six seasons with the Seahawks, he scored Dissly had 127 catches for 1,421 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also playing a big role in the running game.

By releasing Dissly, the Seahawks could have an entirely new tight end group in 2024, with Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson both set to become free agents next week if they are not re-signed before the start of the league year.

The timing of these decisions aligns with what general manager and president of football operations John Schneider described last week at the NFL Scouting Combine, which is that this would be the week the team would begin making roster decisions now that he is leading a new coaching staff. By Mike MacDonald, finally in place.

“We've just finished hiring people, so think about us all sitting in a room together, we all want to get to know each other, 'What's important to you, what's important to all these different people?'” Schneider said last week. “So, when Mike and I got together, we had a vision of where we wanted to take this thing, but you have to get into the details of the situations as well, and understand what's important to those people in order to get buy-in from employees.

When asked specifically about salary cap moves, Schneider acknowledged that could still happen, and that was indeed the case on Tuesday.