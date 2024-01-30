See the 19 spiral galaxies captured by NASA “on the smallest scales ever observed” behind the Milky Way

NASA has captured a “treasure trove” of stunning new images showing 19 spiral galaxies James Webb Space Telescopethe European Space Agency He said on Monday. The agency said that the images reveal “stars, gases and dust on the smallest scales that have been observed outside our Milky Way galaxy.”

According to the agency, researchers are analyzing the new images to find out how these galaxies originated. NASA It was taken as part of the Physics at High-Angle Resolution in Nearby Galaxies (PHANGS) programme, he says, and shows millions of stars that “sparkle in shades of blue”. NASA said it also reveals “glow dust” and stars that are still growing.

Some of the “newest and most massive stars in galaxies” can be found in the picturesEric Rosolowski, a professor of physics at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada, said. PHANGS researchers have also released what NASA says is the largest catalog ever of nearly 100,000 star clusters, a list that Rozolovsky says allows for analysis that is “much larger than anything our team can handle.”

Click here to view related media. Click to expand



but this is not all. The images of the galaxies also show “large spherical shells” that may have formed as a result of exploding stars, as well as supermassive black holes, which can be seen as galaxy cores with pink and red bumps, the researchers said.

The galaxy images are “extraordinary,” said Janice Lee, a strategic initiatives project scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland.

“It's amazing even for researchers who have studied these same galaxies for decades,” Lee said. “The bubbles and filaments were resolved to the smallest scales ever observed, and tell a story about the star formation cycle.”

See the 19 new images of spiral galaxies below.

Spiral galaxy IC 5332



Spiral galaxy IC 5332 was captured face-on by the James Webb Space Telescope and shows dust glowing in infrared light. IC 5332 is located 30 million light-years away in the Sculptor constellation. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Janice Lee (STScI), Thomas Williams (Oxford), Rupali Chandar (UToledo), PHANGS Team



Spiral galaxy NGC 628

A web image of spiral galaxy NGC 628 shows it to be densely populated and anchored by its central region, which contains a light blue haze. At its core are older stars, represented by blue lights. NGC 628 is located 32 million light-years away in the constellation Pisces. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Janice Lee (STScI), Thomas Williams (Oxford), PHANGS team



Spiral galaxy NGC 1087

This image of NGC 1087 shows so much light that the galaxy's arms “appear blurred,” James Webb researchers said. NGC 1087 is located 80 million light-years away in the constellation Cetus. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Janice Lee (STScI), Thomas Williams (Oxford), Rupali Chandar (UToledo), PHANGS Team



NGC 1300

The center of NGC 1300 is marked by a bright white dot, surrounded by a yellow circle, and according to James Webb researchers, it is “small compared to the rest of the galaxy.” NGC 1300 is located 69 million light-years away in the River constellation. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Janice Lee (STScI), Thomas Williams (Oxford), PHANGS team



NGC 1365

The core of NGC 1365 covers roughly one-eighth of the entire image, with the central region looking “like an angled, crushed ellipse” with six light white diffraction bumps, James Webb researchers said. NGC 1365 is located 56 million light-years away in the Fornax constellation. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Janice Lee (STScI), Thomas Williams (Oxford), PHANGS team



NGC 1385

James Webb researchers say that this image shows NGC 1385 as a “chaotic” galaxy with a spiral shape that is difficult to distinguish. NGC 1385 is located 30 million light-years away in the Fornax constellation. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Janice Lee (STScI), Thomas Williams (Oxford), PHANGS team



Spiral galaxy 1433

The central core of spiral galaxy 1433 occupies approximately one-fifth of the James Webb image, and the blue haze of stars forms a “large bar structure,” the researchers said. NGC 1433 is located 46 million light-years away in the constellation Horologium. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Janice Lee (STScI), Thomas Williams (Oxford), PHANGS team



Spiral galaxy NGC 1512

Besides the spiral galaxy, James Webb's image also shows “two large stars in the foreground with at least six different diffraction spikes,” the researchers said. NGC 1512 is located 30 million light-years away in the constellation Horologium. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Janice Lee (STScI), Thomas Williams (Oxford), PHANGS team



Spiral galaxy NGC 1566



The “densely populated” spiral galaxy NGC 1566 features two prominent arms as well as “countless bright blue points of light,” researchers say. The galaxy is located 60 million light-years away and is located in the Dorado constellation. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Janice Lee (STScI), Thomas Williams (Oxford), Rupali Chandar (UToledo), Daniela Calzetti (UMass), PHANGS Team



Spiral galaxy NGC 1672



The researchers said that the spiral shape of this galaxy is not as clear as it is clear in James Webb's image, but NGC 1672 is attached to its center and is characterized by two spiky orange arms that rotate clockwise. NGC 1672 is located 60 million light-years away in the constellation Dorado. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Janice Lee (STScI), Thomas Williams (Oxford), PHANGS team



Spiral galaxy NGC 2835



The dense spiral galaxy NGC 2835 has a central region “immediately surrounded by orange spiral arms,” and is seen with a “blue starglow” spreading outward from its core, James Webb researchers said. The pink and blue lights at the bottom of the image are likely background galaxies. NGC 2835 is located 35 million light-years away in the Hydra constellation. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Janice Lee (STScI), Thomas Williams (Oxford), PHANGS team



Spiral galaxy NGC 3351



This image of NGC 3351 is just a still image, but James Webb researchers say the spiral arms that form a nearly circular shape around it make it look “as if there is movement.” NGC 3351 is located 33 million light-years away in the constellation Leo. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Janice Lee (STScI), Thomas Williams (Oxford), PHANGS team



Spiral galaxy NGC 3627



Spiral galaxy NGC 3627 features spiky arms, and was captured by the James Webb Telescope with stars seen “scattered across the crowded scene.” NGC 3627 is located 36 million light-years away in the constellation Leo. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Janice Lee (STScI), Thomas Williams (Oxford), PHANGS team



Spiral galaxy NGC 4254



James Webb's view of a “densely populated” galaxy shows NGC 4254 with counterclockwise spiny arms and many stars scattered throughout the galaxy. NGC 4254 is located 50 million light-years away in the constellation Coma Berenices. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Janice Lee (STScI), Thomas Williams (Oxford), PHANGS team



Spiral galaxy NGC 4303



The central region of spiral galaxy NGC 4303 is visible about halfway up in this image, and clusters of blue stars can be seen all around it. NGC 4303 is located 55 million light-years away in the constellation Virgo. NASA, ESA, CSA, ESO, STScI, Janice Lee (STScI), Thomas Williams (Oxford), PHANGS Team



Spiral galaxy NGC 4321



This spiral galaxy is shaped like a “broken circle,” according to researchers James Webb, and features a prominent spiral arm at the bottom of the image. NGC 4321 is located 55 million light-years away in the constellation Berenice. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Janice Lee (STScI), Thomas Williams (Oxford), PHANGS team



Spiral galaxy NGC 4535



NGC 4535 was captured by the James Webb Space Telescope as having a small central region with a bright orange haze and “threads of flowing dust” criss-crossing its spirals, according to James Webb researchers. The galaxy is located 50 million light-years away and is located in the constellation Virgo. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Janice Lee (STScI), Thomas Williams (Oxford), PHANGS team



Spiral galaxy NGC 5068



NGC 5068 is a spiral galaxy, although its shape is difficult to register in an image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. Some light red areas “look like smoke drifting upward,” the researchers said. NGC 5068 is 20 million light-years away and is located in the constellation Virgo. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Janice Lee (STScI), Thomas Williams (Oxford), PHANGS team



Spiral galaxy NGC 7496



This spiral galaxy captured by the James Webb Space Telescope reveals that the galaxy's core is small compared to the rest of the galaxy, with the central region starting out “as a bright white dot that dissolves into a bright orange,” according to the researchers. NGC 7496 is located 24 million light-years away in the constellation Gross. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Janice Lee (STScI), Thomas Williams (Oxford), PHANGS team



more



