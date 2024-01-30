See the 19 spiral galaxies captured by NASA “on the smallest scales ever observed” behind the Milky Way

NASA has captured a “treasure trove” of stunning new images showing 19 spiral galaxies James Webb Space Telescopethe European Space Agency He said on Monday. The agency said that the images reveal “stars, gases and dust on the smallest scales that have been observed outside our Milky Way galaxy.”
According to the agency, researchers are analyzing the new images to find out how these galaxies originated. NASA It was taken as part of the Physics at High-Angle Resolution in Nearby Galaxies (PHANGS) programme, he says, and shows millions of stars that “sparkle in shades of blue”. NASA said it also reveals “glow dust” and stars that are still growing.
Some of the “newest and most massive stars in galaxies” can be found in the picturesEric Rosolowski, a professor of physics at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada, said. PHANGS researchers have also released what NASA says is the largest catalog ever of nearly 100,000 star clusters, a list that Rozolovsky says allows for analysis that is “much larger than anything our team can handle.”
but this is not all. The images of the galaxies also show “large spherical shells” that may have formed as a result of exploding stars, as well as supermassive black holes, which can be seen as galaxy cores with pink and red bumps, the researchers said.
The galaxy images are “extraordinary,” said Janice Lee, a strategic initiatives project scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland.
“It's amazing even for researchers who have studied these same galaxies for decades,” Lee said. “The bubbles and filaments were resolved to the smallest scales ever observed, and tell a story about the star formation cycle.”
See the 19 new images of spiral galaxies below.
Spiral galaxy IC 5332
Spiral galaxy NGC 628
Spiral galaxy NGC 1087
NGC 1300
NGC 1365
NGC 1385
Spiral galaxy 1433
Spiral galaxy NGC 1512
Spiral galaxy NGC 1566
Spiral galaxy NGC 1672
Spiral galaxy NGC 2835
Spiral galaxy NGC 3351
Spiral galaxy NGC 3627
Spiral galaxy NGC 4254
Spiral galaxy NGC 4303
Spiral galaxy NGC 4321
Spiral galaxy NGC 4535
Spiral galaxy NGC 5068
Spiral galaxy NGC 7496
Lee Cohen
Lee Cohen is a social media producer and trending content writer for CBS News.
