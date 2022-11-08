November 8, 2022

Shakira moves to Miami with her children after a custody agreement with former Gerard Pique

Roxanne Bacchus November 8, 2022

Shakira Her sons pack their bags and head to Miami – after she and her longtime best friend Gerrard Pique They have reached a new custody agreement.

In a joint statement to TMZ, the former couple said: “We have signed a custody agreement. Our only goal is to provide the utmost safety and protection for our children and we hope that they can continue their lives in a safe and calm environment.”

The Colombian pop star’s legal team reportedly reached an agreement with Gerrard’s representatives during a 12-hour meeting. Shakira will be uprooted from Barcelona to the Museum of Islamic Art with her children next year.

A source close to the former couple tells us that the two “signed a better children’s agreement – this is their main focus and after 8 years of living in Barcelona – she and her children will now return to her longtime home Miami, where all the mothers’ family is”.

Shakira Pique family

ICYMI, Shakira, and Gerard announced that they will be calling to quit smoking after 11 years together, back in June.

The last time we saw the two together in public, they were support their son Milan At the baseball game…there seemed to be a lot of tension between the two, and he barely reacted.

The good news is that it now appears that some of the dust has settled, and the two can move forward in the interest of their children.

