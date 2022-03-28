Oscar 2022: John Travolta, Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson from Pulp Fiction reunite at the Oscars

John Travolta and Uma Thurman recreated their famous scene from the Pulp Fiction contest while presenting at the 94th Academy Awards alongside their former actor Samuel L. Jackson on Sunday night.

Before the trio who invited Will Smith hit the stage to accept the Best Actor Oscar at the 2022 Academy Awards for his role in King Richard, the performers won applause for directing the iconic scene for their 1994 Quentin Tarantino-directed film.

As the duo showed off their dance moves, Jackson, 73, stood behind the podium and joked, “Some actors stay in character during any whole photo shoot… and others, well, never leave.”

“Maybe we’ll get a $5 milkshake later,” Thurman, 51, tells Travolta, 68, as she repeats one of her famous character Mia Wallace’s lines.

In response, Travolta repeated Vincent Vega’s sentence to his character: “How about a cheese royale?”

‘Do you understand what I mean?’ Jackson asks the audience. “Pulp Fiction was a masterpiece, but these two think it’s all about a dance competition.”

Nailed: Thurman wore a white silk blouse and a long black skirt similar to what she was wearing in the movie.

Travolta interjects: “That’s not right, Sam,” before they all turn their attention to a bag in front of them.

All the killing and mayhem that happened in the span of two hours and 45 minutes was about what was here. And at the end of the movie, they stop revealing, letting the audience draw their own conclusions about the meaning, ‘They sneered.

When viewers almost got a sneak peek of what was inside, it was all an announcement of the winner of Best Actor in a Leading Role.

While Thurman chose to wear a silky white blouse and black bottoms, as in the original scene, the Saturday Night Fever star chose to wear a burgundy jacket.

Although a decision was made not to recreate their delicate clothing more than two decades ago, their movements, including the batusi dance, were largely accurate.

This is the first time Travolta has performed at the Academy Awards since he misspelled Idina Menzel’s name eight years ago.

Still a mystery: as viewers almost peeked at what was inside, all there was was an announcement of the name of the winner of Best Actor in a Leading Role

The move came as a surprise to many – considering the way he mistakenly introduced Idina, 50, as ‘Adele Dazeem’ at the 86th Academy Awards in 2014.

The Grease star took to the stage, and became a sensation when he said, “Please welcome the sinister, one and only talent, Adele Dazeme.”

The news immediately spread on social media, with viewers re-watching it again in the following days, wondering how she had gotten her name so terribly wrong.