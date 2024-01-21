Sound Transit closes light rail station due to pro-Palestine demonstration

SEATTLE — Sound Transit closed one of its light rail stations in Seattle on Saturday night due to a planned pro-Palestine demonstration, citing “safety reasons.”

The University District Link light rail station closed for four hours Saturday evening and trains bypassed the station. Sound Transit announced the closure On social media Shortly after 5pm, the agency reopened the station around 9:30pm and service resumed as usual.

On its websiteSound Transit said entry and exit from the station was restricted due to the protests.

Shuttle buses were connected Used to replace The first line is between Roosevelt Station and Wash University Station.

A pro-Palestine demonstration, organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, began from 6 to 8 p.m. at the U District station, according to what was stated in the demonstration leaflet. The answer is that Seattle and the Party of Socialism and Liberation are also the organizers of the demonstration.

The group's demonstration aims to “denounce the links between the publicly funded company Sound Transit and the multinational conglomerate, Siemens, which works to promote the Israeli occupation and colonialism in Palestine,” the post said.

The closure also created disruption for travelers dealing with congestion and train delays as a result of emergency light rail track repairs made by Sound Transit.

