Source: Patriots intend to promote DeMarcus Covington to DC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are moving forward with plans to promote defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington to defensive coordinator, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Patriots have informed other candidates that Covington is the choice, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

This move was expected as Covington (34 years old) entered his eighth season with the Patriots. He has worked closely with first-year coach Jerrod Mayo, first as outside linebackers coach in 2019 and the past four seasons as defensive line coach.

Covington's solid work with the defensive line was reflected, in part, by the Patriots allowing 3.3 yards per carry in 2023. Third-year defensive lineman Christian Barmore also emerged as a breakout star.

In another reflection of Covington's rise, the Arizona Cardinals requested permission to interview him for the vacant defensive coordinator position last year. Covington also served as defensive coordinator in the Senior Bowl last season.

With Covington expected to be named the Patriots' defensive coordinator, it raises the possibility that much of the team's defensive staff will remain intact, with the lingering question of what Steve Belichick and Brian Belichick — the sons of former coach Bill Belichick — decide to do.

Steve Belichick, the linebackers coach who has called the plays in recent years, has been given the opportunity to remain on the staff, according to Mayo. If he chooses to stay, he is expected to become a senior aide/senior advisor to Mayo, with whom he has developed a close relationship over the past decade.

Brian Belichick, the safeties coach, also got the chance to stay on per May.

The Patriots are still interviewing candidates for offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator positions, and that process is expected to shift to a higher level with in-person interviews this week.

Sports Illustrated first reported news of Covington's expected promotion.