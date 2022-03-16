Sources say the Colorado Rockies and Chris Bryant have reached a seven-year deal worth $182 million

third man base Chris Bryant The Colorado Rockies have agreed to a seven-year, $182 million contract, sources told ESPN’s Jeff Bassan on Wednesday.

Bryant got off to a hot start in 2021 after a downward and injured season in 2020. He has calmed some after being traded from the Chicago Cubs to San Francisco Giants but he’s still putting up good numbers overall, cutting .265/.353/. 481 between the two teams.

MLB Network first reported that Bryant had reached an agreement with the Rockies.

He was in the very early MVP conversation having hit 322 in April and 327 in May. Bryant’s 1,078 OPS in April excited Cubs fans but the 0.14 hitting average in June, having only nine times for the month, dampened MVP talk. In the end, he was traded to the Giants for prospects as his seven-year career in Chicago ended.

One of Bryant’s best attributes is his ability to play all over diamonds. In 2021, he played 93 games on the field, 55 at third base and another dozen at first base. And he was an above average player in all of them.

Bryant was on his way to a career in the Hall of Fame before injuries slowed him down. He won Rookie of the Year (2015) and MVP (2016) in consecutive seasons, followed by the highest OPS (0.946) of his career in 2017.

Since then, he has suffered from shoulder, knee, ankle and hand injuries that have limited his production, including his strength, at times. But he’s always been a reliable player and can still hit at a high rate when he’s healthy. In many formations, he is one of the strongest in relation to the opponent, and he was chosen accordingly.

Discussions with the Cubs about a long-term deal never began after his senior years with the team. As he neared free agency, his departure became a reality and so the Cubs traded him for San Francisco in July.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers contributed to this report.