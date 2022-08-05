South Korea launched its first lunar mission on a SpaceX rocket

South Korea joined the list of countries with ambitious plans in space, and it took to the moon on Thursday.

Its first lunar spacecraft, named Danuri, was flown toward space at the scheduled time at 7:08 p.m. ET by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. After about 40 minutes and a series of engine launches, the Korean spacecraft detached from the rocket’s second stage, and proceeded to its journey to the moon.

When you reach lunar orbit, you will join a spacecraft from NASA, India and China that is currently exploring Earth’s companion. The Danuri science payload will study the moon’s magnetic field, measure the amounts of elements and molecules such as uranium, water and helium-3, and photograph dark craters at the poles where the sun never shines.