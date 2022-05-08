May 8, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

'Space Jellyfish' explained over Georgia

‘Space Jellyfish’ explained over Georgia

Cheryl Riley May 8, 2022 2 min read

see more

In the early hours of Thursday morning (May 5), a camera in Waycross, Georgia saw a UFO shimmering in the sky. Bright, fast and trailing with a glowing oblong halo, the object looked a bit like a jellyfish in space, said Chris Coombs, professor of aerodynamics and mechanical engineering at the University of Texas at San Antonio. on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Lunar soil can be used to generate oxygen and fuel for astronauts on the moon

May 7, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

SpaceX Dragon capsule returns crew 3 astronauts safely to Earth

May 7, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

How to watch the Eta Aquarids meteor shower this weekend

May 7, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

4 min read

Season 3 TNG Reunion Is Not A Walk In Memory – TrekMovie.com

May 8, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

‘Space Jellyfish’ explained over Georgia

May 8, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Carlos Alcaraz defeats world number one Novak Djokovic to reach the Madrid Open final

May 8, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

PMDG 737 revealed for MSFS pricing

May 8, 2022 Len Houle