Split Chelsea Handler and Joe Coy after one year of dating

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy are pumping breaks into their romance after nearly one year of dating… TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the ex-couple tell us that the two decided to break up nearly a month ago, before Handler guest hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Our sources tell us that Handler is preparing to go out on a comedy tour for the rest of the year and that Koy is in Los Angeles to promote his upcoming movie “Easter” and their professional schedules lately haven’t allowed them to spend as much time together as needed for relationship work.

We’re told it’s unclear if the two will ever get back together as a married couple, however, their inner circle is hoping it will after their busy schedules have calmed down.

The couple, who became Instagram official in September 2021, have not posted with each other in over a month.

Speculation that the couple first became romantically involved began in June 2021 when Handler posted hanging videos with Koy on her social media.