July 19, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Split Chelsea Handler and Joe Coy after one year of dating

Split Chelsea Handler and Joe Coy after one year of dating

Roxanne Bacchus July 19, 2022 1 min read

Chelsea Handler And the jo qui They’re pumping breaks into their romance after nearly one year of dating… TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the ex-couple tell us that the two decided to break up nearly a month ago, before Handler guest hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Our sources tell us that Handler is preparing to go out on a comedy tour for the rest of the year and that Koy is in Los Angeles to promote his upcoming movie “Easter” and their professional schedules lately haven’t allowed them to spend as much time together as needed for relationship work.

We’re told it’s unclear if the two will ever get back together as a married couple, however, their inner circle is hoping it will after their busy schedules have calmed down.

The couple, who became Instagram official in September 2021, have not posted with each other in over a month.

Waiting for your permission to download Instagram Media.

Speculation that the couple first became romantically involved began in June 2021 when Handler posted hanging videos with Koy on her social media.

Coy has been a regular guest on Handler’s late-night talk show, Chelsea recently, confessing in October 2021 in her podcast that she had been feeling feelings for Coy but had “suppressed them”.

See also  No Country For Old Men and Texas Chainsaw Massacre actress Kathy Lamkin has died at the age of 74

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The Drone Empire: Terrence Howard takes us where no actor has gone before | Movies

July 18, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Inside the Jersey Shore 2.0 home

July 18, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Johnny Depp continues his concerts in Italy, with a cute red head in the clouds

July 18, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

1 min read

Split Chelsea Handler and Joe Coy after one year of dating

July 19, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

New technology could help solve the DNA puzzle

July 19, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Julio Rodriguez defeats Pete Alonso in Los Angeles

July 19, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Streamer offers $20,000 reward for ending Halo 2 without dying

July 19, 2022 Len Houle