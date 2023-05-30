Succession finale sets audience high for new series with 2.9 million viewers – Deadline

Succession She came out at the top of her game.

The series concluded its final season on Sunday, revealing once and for all who will win as Waystar Royco’s new CEO. The finale drew 2.9 million viewers across Max and Linear’s Sunday night telecast, marking a new high for the series.

Before the finale, Sunday night climax of the Succession It was Episode 6 which aired on 30 April with 2.75 million viewers. The fourth season finale was up 68% over the close third season.

Season 4 currently averages 8.7 million viewers per episode, which is 1.5 million more viewers than the average for season 3 episodes, according to HBO.

The Royco family saga begins to unfold with the imminent sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to technology visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). The prospect of a seismic sale sparks existential anxiety and a family divide among the royals: patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Tuck). A power struggle ensues among the Roy family as the family weighs a future in which their cultural and political heft is threatened.

Succession It has 13 Emmys including Best Drama Series winning season two and three, which premieres in 2021.

Armstrong created the series, executive produced and featured. EPs also include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Gene Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roach, Scott Ferguson, John Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.