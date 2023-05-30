May 30, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Succession finale sets audience high for new series with 2.9 million viewers – Deadline

Roxanne Bacchus May 30, 2023 2 min read

Succession She came out at the top of her game.

The series concluded its final season on Sunday, revealing once and for all who will win as Waystar Royco’s new CEO. The finale drew 2.9 million viewers across Max and Linear’s Sunday night telecast, marking a new high for the series.

Before the finale, Sunday night climax of the Succession It was Episode 6 which aired on 30 April with 2.75 million viewers. The fourth season finale was up 68% over the close third season.

Season 4 currently averages 8.7 million viewers per episode, which is 1.5 million more viewers than the average for season 3 episodes, according to HBO.

The Royco family saga begins to unfold with the imminent sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to technology visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). The prospect of a seismic sale sparks existential anxiety and a family divide among the royals: patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Tuck). A power struggle ensues among the Roy family as the family weighs a future in which their cultural and political heft is threatened.

Succession It has 13 Emmys including Best Drama Series winning season two and three, which premieres in 2021.

Armstrong created the series, executive produced and featured. EPs also include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Gene Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roach, Scott Ferguson, John Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Taylor Swift Shares New Jersey Concert Photos, Note to Phoebe Bridgers – Billboard

May 30, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

“It’s not what I want to teach the next generation of women.” — Deadline

May 30, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Lizzo sees threatening signs in Napa before setting BottleRock up

May 29, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Succession finale sets audience high for new series with 2.9 million viewers – Deadline

May 30, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

The study found that Neanderthals were made from synthetic materials with underground distillation

May 30, 2023 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Anthony Hudson leaves USMA, and PJ Callaghan has been appointed interim Nations League and Gold Cup coach

May 30, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Amazon is giving away Alexa celebrity voices and issuing no refunds

May 30, 2023 Len Houle