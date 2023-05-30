Taylor Swift Shares New Jersey Concert Photos, Note to Phoebe Bridgers – Billboard

John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift’s Iras Tour continues through August, but last weekend’s shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, marked the last dates featuring her friend Phoebe Bridgers as one of the opening acts.

“Yes, the past three nights have been a dreamy scene and absolutely magical,” Swift said of the MetLife concerts in a post on Monday (May 29), where she shared a few new concert photos. “I love every single one of you who came to those three shows in Jersey, all of you 217,625.”

“phoebebridgers I’m going to miss you here dude thanks for the duo and dressing room hearts for hearts,” she wrote, adding a pink hearts emoji to her message.

In addition to having her own set as an opener on the Eras Tour, Bridgers has joined Swift onstage to perform the duet “Nothing New” from the cellar on the past 10 dates.

“you are my hero,” Bridgers said Sunday night before they sing redSee a song together. The couple shared a sweet hug, and Swift said, “Thank you for being the friend that I went with. I love you with everything,” but yeah, this is the last time we’ll sing together on this tour.”

In her Instagram message on Monday, Swift also wrote: “So excited to welcome @owennmusic to the Eras Tour! @icespice I love youuuu and I still feel bad singing with you all 3 nights! This tour has become completely my person. See you soon Chicago!”

