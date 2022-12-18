Sylvester Stallone fans are furious after the failed event, and they’re going to get refunds

Sylvester Stallone He has some sad fans after an event with the “Rocky” star who allegedly sold more photo shoot packages than they could fit…and now they’re going to get refunds.

Sly was booked to attend a concert this past weekend in LA called “Experience with Sylvester Stallone LIVE” – sponsored by his namesake company, Experience With – where people would go out to have a nice dinner, hear Sly speak on stage and bid on memorabilia Signed.

Naturally, there were different ticket packages available – including some first-class packages that included a meet-and-greet and a promised pic with the legend himself… with pricing options ranging from $750 to $1,250.

What happened in the end, though… Sly wasn’t able to get through all of the filming. We’ve seen so-called organizers send emails to frustrated fans who read, “The reason why the photos didn’t go as planned was because Mr. Stallone had to leave the event early as expected and he wasn’t feeling 100%. Our events can be very demanding of our respect.” Celebrity desires of all times.

Of course, fans were outraged… but a source close to Sly tells us the email wasn’t accurate. We’re told Sly’s contract bound him to a certain time with a photo shoot and he actually stayed longer than he had to…they blame the organizers for selling too many photo packages for the allotted time.

Ticket buyers flooded Experience With’s social pages, frankly wondering if they’d ever get compensation for the Sly incident… There seemed to be quite a few people who were left empty-handed, with no guidance from EW as to what was going to happen. is happening.

Welp, Experience With is setting the record straight — telling TMZ that whoever paid for an upgraded photo ticket with SS and didn’t get one will be reimbursed accordingly.

Experience With also states that they get about 60% of the photos, so the number of people left commenting is about 100… not 300 like some have claimed online. They also say that this thing happens from time to time with their celebs, as they can turn into long nights.