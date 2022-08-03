Kenny Chesney “shattered” by the death of a fan after the Denver concert

Country music star Kenny Chesney said he was “devastated” after a fan died falling off an escalator after his concert at Empower Field on Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been revealed, fell into the lobby below just before 11 p.m. during Chesney’s final stop on Saturday’s “Here and Now” tour. The droplet distance is unknown at this time.

The Denver Police Department confirmed to The Post that the incident was being investigated as an accidental death.

“I was heartbroken when I learned of someone missing after our show,” the songwriter told American Kids. Denver Post in the current situation. “There was so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night – and hearing this is heartbreaking.”

“Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and this love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share this love, there are no words. For the loss of her friends and family, I am sad for them and them”

A woman has died after falling from an escalator after a Kenny Chesney concert at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. AP

The Denver Police Department told The Post that the medical examiner’s office will reveal the identity of the woman.

On Saturday, Denver police tweeted that they were “conducting an external death investigation” at Empower Field.

“She was an adult guest at Empower Field at Mile High perched on the railing of an escalator, fell into the hallway below, and died of injuries,” He said in a tweet.

“As per my understanding, there was none of that, it was just an accidental fall, I don’t think anyone pushed it or anything like that,” police spokesman Nate Magee told the outlet.

Empower Field at Mile High, where Chesney was presented, issued a statement On Twitter after the tragedy.

“We express our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident that occurred at the end of Saturday’s gala concert at Empower Field in Mile High,” the statement read.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our guests, and the stadium management company is in contact with the Denver Police Department as they are investigating this unfortunate situation.”

The accident only happened weeks ago A fan fell from the elevator to his death After The Weeknd Tour Opening Show in Philadelphia on July 14.

The Philadelphia Police Department confirmed to The Post that the concert performer suffered head trauma after falling about 40 feet into Lincoln Financial Field.

After investigation, the police told the outlet that the man’s fall appeared to have been accidental.