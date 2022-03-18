March 19, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Disney "regrets" the performance by visiting the school's training team

Disney “regrets” the performance by visiting the school’s training team

Roxanne Bacchus March 19, 2022 2 min read

Officials at Walt Disney World say a performance by a high school rehearsal team in Texas that used American Indian stereotypes, including “scalp chants”, did not reflect the resort’s values.

March 18, 2022, 9:45 pm

1 minute reading

LAKE Buena Vista, Florida – Walt Disney World officials said Friday that the performance of a high school coaching team in Texas that used American Indian stereotypes, including “scalp chants”, did not reflect Florida resort values.

Disney spokeswoman Jack Waller said in an emailed statement that this week’s performance at the Magic Kingdom by Port Neches Grove High School’s “Indianets” drill team “did not reflect our core values, and we regret it did.”

The statement said that the test tape provided by the school in order for it to be selected to present at the theme park resort did not correspond to actual performance.

Waller said new measures have been implemented to prevent this from happening again. She did not go into details.

In a video of the performance posted on Twitter, members of the drill team are seen banging their hands over their mouths and chanting, like drums in the background, in what is stereotypically called a “war cry”.

Cortnie Schexnaider, the drilling team manager, did not respond to an email requesting comment. Port Neches is located near the Gulf Coast about 13 miles (20 kilometers) southeast of Beaumont, Texas.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets was killed in a Russian missile attack

March 18, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Trevor Noah responds to Kanye West after the rapper called it racial slur and his Instagram account was suspended

March 18, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
7 min read

Actress Jussie Smollett remains in Illinois after being released from Cook County Jail while appealing the offending verdict

March 18, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Disney “regrets” the performance by visiting the school’s training team

March 19, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

All-Russian cosmonaut crew takes off to the International Space Station

March 19, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

It is said that Trevor Storey chose from among four teams

March 19, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

The Elden Ring community is shocked by the new fake inspiration on the wall

March 19, 2022 Len Houle