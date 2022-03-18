Disney “regrets” the performance by visiting the school’s training team

Officials at Walt Disney World say a performance by a high school rehearsal team in Texas that used American Indian stereotypes, including “scalp chants”, did not reflect the resort’s values.

LAKE Buena Vista, Florida – Walt Disney World officials said Friday that the performance of a high school coaching team in Texas that used American Indian stereotypes, including “scalp chants”, did not reflect Florida resort values.

Disney spokeswoman Jack Waller said in an emailed statement that this week’s performance at the Magic Kingdom by Port Neches Grove High School’s “Indianets” drill team “did not reflect our core values, and we regret it did.”

The statement said that the test tape provided by the school in order for it to be selected to present at the theme park resort did not correspond to actual performance.

Waller said new measures have been implemented to prevent this from happening again. She did not go into details.

In a video of the performance posted on Twitter, members of the drill team are seen banging their hands over their mouths and chanting, like drums in the background, in what is stereotypically called a “war cry”.

Cortnie Schexnaider, the drilling team manager, did not respond to an email requesting comment. Port Neches is located near the Gulf Coast about 13 miles (20 kilometers) southeast of Beaumont, Texas.