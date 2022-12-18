Sharon Osbourne has been released from hospital after a medical emergency

Sharon Osbourne He was rushed to the hospital Friday night after suffering a medical emergency in Santa Paula, California.

Osborne was filming her son’s TV special, Jack Osborne’s Fright Night. Jack Osborne shared a statement regarding the incident through his Instagram story.

“She has been given all clarity from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support,” wrote Jack Osborne.

Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed the name of the person involved in the medical emergency. Authorities first responded to a medical call at the Glen Tavern Inn around 6:30 pm before taking Osbourne to a local hospital for further treatment.

diverse Contact the Ventura County Fire Department for additional information about the accident.

The 70-year-old TV personality has been on the go since her March 2021 exit from the CBS daytime talk show “The Talk,” which came after an on-air argument with her co-host Sheryl Underwood. The row centered around Osbourne’s defense of commentator Piers Morgan’s controversial comments about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The network subsequently launched an investigation into Osbourne’s behavior on the series.

Osbourne and her husband, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, appeared in the documentary series “Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back,” which premiered via Fox Nation in September. “To Hell & Back” documents the aftermath of Osbourne’s exit from “The Talk” and the aftermath of the accident. The couple’s two children, Jack and Kelly Osbourne, have also been featured in the docuseries, along with interviews with Meghan McCain and Morgan, the former co-host of “The View.”

An earlier version of this article said that Sharon Osbourne was filming “Ghost Adventures” on Discovery+ when the accident occurred.