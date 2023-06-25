Taylor Swift warns concertgoers not to mess with the theme of her song ‘Dear John’ – Deadline

Scott Legato/TAS23/Getty Images TAS Rights Management

Note to John Mayer: It’s time to calm down.

Taylor Swift surprised her fans on her “Eras Tour” Saturday at her show at US Bank Arena in Minneapolis with her first song “Dear John” in 11 years. The lyrics detail her injury from an affair, purportedly with singer-songwriter Mayer, when she was 19.

The song will be more prominent in the coming days, as Swift releases her re-album recording, “Speak Now (Taylor Version)” which contains the song. Its lyrics refer to a “sick need” and a girl crying all the way home.

Swift tried to calm the mood by acknowledging that the song might get some eager Swifties to take up torches and pitchforks online in her honour. She first hinted at the kindness of the fans who attended her tour, then made her request.

“I was hoping to ask you that as we move into the release of this album, I’d like that kindness and gentleness to extend to our online activities,” said Swift.

She continued, “I am 33 years old, and I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except for the songs I wrote.” Her fans “shouldn’t feel the need to defend me online against someone who you think wrote a song about 14 billion years ago.”

Swift released new versions of her previous albums after Bing became angry at the sale of the original master recordings.

In 2021, Swift released “Fearless (Taylor Version)” and “Red (Taylor Version).” Next up is “Speak Now (Taylor Version)” which will be released on July 7th.

Mayer has a song called “Paper Doll” that is purported to be an answer record to “Dear John”. Its lyrics include the chorus, “You’re like twenty-two girls in one/

And none of them know what they are running away from.”