A report says Taylor Swift turned down Meghan Markle’s personal invitation to appear on Spotify’s canceled podcast

Taylor Swift has declined an invitation to appear on Meghan Markle’s now-canceled Spotify podcast.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the invitation was extended personally by Meghan.

It comes after Spotify and the Sussexes productions said they had “agreed to part ways”.

Taylor Swift declined the opportunity to appear on Spotify podcast by Meghan Markle, although the Duchess of Sussex personally extended the invitation, The Wall Street Journal mentioned.

The claim came as part of a widely reported report on her and Prince Harry’s attempts to break into Hollywood afterward Retreat from royal life.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the report said Meghan worked with Spotify’s Gimlet unit to come up with a list of potential guests for her podcast after she and Prince Harry signed a deal with the streaming service. About 20 million dollars in 2020.

The report says Meghan wrote a personal message praying “midnight” singer to come on her podcast, but Swift declined through a rep.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Swift did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider, which was made outside of normal business hours.

The Archetypes debuted in August 2022 and featured a number of notable guests such as Serena WilliamsAnd Mariah CareyAnd Paris Hilton. Over the course of 12 episodes, Megan and her guests discuss some of the stereotypes facing women.

After its debut, the “archetypes” quickly emerged It shot to the top of the Spotify charts in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

But Spotify and Archewell, the Sussexes’ production company, later announced that they had “mutually agreed to part ways”. in a joint statement.

“The Spotify podcast will not be produced because we are mutually apart,” an Archewell Audio representative told Insider. It is not yet clear if there are plans to continue producing the show for another platform.

Since then, speculation has swirled as to why the Sussexes and Spotify had ended their partnership, although the news came amid downturns in the technology and media sectors, too. Spotify layoffs earlier this year.

Spotify It said the second round of job cuts in June was part of a “strategic realignment” of its broadcasting division.

There have also been reports that the Sussexes have been Not producing enough content for audio broadcasting service. A day after the announcement, the company’s head of podcast innovation and monetization called The “cute” couple on his podcast.

