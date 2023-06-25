Human remains found in the California mountains where actor Julian Sands disappeared

Hikers on Saturday discovered human remains on Mount Baldy in Southern California, officials said, the same mountainous area where British actor Julian Sands lives. disappear more than five months ago.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated that hikers reported the remains around 10 a.m

Deputies responded and transferred the victim’s remains to the county coroner’s office for identification, the sheriff’s department revealed.

Sand, 65, was reported missing on the night of Jan. 13 on Mount Baldy, a popular hiking spot located in the San Gabriel Mountains, about 50 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Sheriff officials announced last week that they I resumed my search Sands on June 17, with more than 80 search and rescue volunteers, MPs and staff involved. However, he was not located at that time.

FILE – Actor Julian Sands attends readings of “Forbidden Fruit” from banned works of literature on May 5, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP



“Despite warmer weather recently, parts of the mountain remain inaccessible due to harsh alpine conditions,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement last week. “The multi-terrain areas include steep valleys, which still have more than 10 feet of ice and snow.”

This past winter, California was hit by a historic series of storms, driven by rivers into the atmosphere, that triggered statewide floods and mudslides and created dangerous conditions in the wilderness.

Two days after the disappearance of the sand, The mother of four children died After sliding more than 500 feet down Mt. Baldy. Later in the same month, he will turn 75 years old Found and rescued After being lost on mountain baldy for two days.

Sands has dozens of film and television credits over five decades in the business. They include “A Room with a View”, “Leaving Las Vegas”, “The Killing Fields”, “Oceans Thirteen” and “24”.