Here’s a short list of words and phrases you don’t want to appear in the second week stories of your huge and expensive superhero movie hitting theaters: “catastrophic.” “More than 70 percent decline.” “depressed.” And of course,Morbius-Whiskey. “

However, this is exactly the fate he faces the light This weekend, as Friday night’s box office numbers confirmed early predictions that speedster Barry Allen was about to race straight off a cliff in the market’s second weekend – not one of those forgiving. Looney Tunes– Styled ramps that give you a minute to float in the air before reality hits you; No, this sucker comes off.

Specifically, the Warner Bros. movie is expected to come next. Superheroes is somewhat third in sales this weekend, trailing all of Pixar racist—which sticks with audiences much better, despite its poor opening weekend—and so does Sony via spider-versenow in its fourth weekend. In reality, flash You may even struggle to land in thirdgiven that Jennifer Lawrence’s new comedy No hard feelings It performs better than expected, and again flash He does a little worse.

Specifically, Andy Muschietti’s superhero flick is (for every THR) is expected to bring in about $15 million this weekend, which means it has experienced a drop of at least 70 percent in one week. This is bad enough that it moved Hollywood journalist Matthew Belloni to note that the light Now turning into the shameful title of “Worst Box Office Drop for a Superhero Movie This Century” with, you guessed it, Sony Morbius. (Which dropped from $39 million to $10 million in a one-week period when it opened to many memes, but few tickets sold out, last April.)

The only silver lining for Warner Bros. – stuck in the lousy situation of having to promote a film by the former DC Films regime that arrived with massive amounts of baggage from a creative and PR point of view, which is now being thrown around in terms of audience retention – is that the film performs a little best internationally; $99 million in its opening weekend, including $13 million from China, means the $200 million film may not actually be losing money, at least.