Sacramento Ballet to host a special sensual performance Updated: 1:48 a.m. PDT on June 24, 2023



A special sensory-friendly ballet performance will take place on stage in Sacramento this Saturday, and the Sensory Friendly Dance show is scheduled to premiere at 1 p.m. at the B Street Theater on Capitol Avenue. It will be the world premiere of “Tanabata: The Story of Orihime and Hikoboshi,” a ballet based on the Japanese fairy tale “The Story of Orihime and Hikoboshi.” The show is designed to be enjoyed by people of all abilities and comfort levels, including those who may be autistic or on the autism spectrum. “Through the arts, we are able to connect with other people. We are able to express ourselves. We are able to learn about other cultures, all of these things and this is something that should be available to everyone in our community,” said Alexandra Cunningham, founder of Sensory Friendly Dance. For an afternoon performance, the lights will be dimmed instead of dark; sound levels will be lowered and there will be narration, as well as an ASL interpreter to accompany the ballet. Audience members are free to come and go as they need to.” They can talk to their friends and family seated next to them. “They can play with fidget toys. They can sing and dance and talk to us while we’re doing the show,” Cunningham said. The ballet will be performed by members and former members of the Sacramento Ballet. Choreographed by Kaori Higashiyama of the Sacramento Ballet. Tickets are still available. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased online. The show will also be broadcast live, and a film of the show is set to be released on July 7, the Day of the Star festival in Japan: local artists Amy Mizuno, visual arts, Karen Hunt, music, Jaime Orrego, and costumes contributed to the show.