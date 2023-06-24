June 24, 2023

Dave Matthews Band at Star Lake

June 24, 2023

Dave Matthews Band concert visitors continue the early access trend


More and more people are trying to find ways around the web of traffic entering The Pavilion at Star Lake. Some are dropped off at the entrance and walk to the stand, others choose to show up an hour before the gates open and line their cars along Route 18, even concert-goers with early parking passes show up an hour before their parking gates open at 2 Noon “Based on what I’ve been hearing after an event or two recently here, get here before the gates open,” says Bill Jacobs of Syracuse, New York. “That’s what I hear.” Previous experiences have taught her and a group of friends to be the first to them, says Kelly Frost, “For Jimmy Buffett, we didn’t have a lot of problems, but I saw on Dead and Company, people were very frustrated. But we learn from other people’s mistakes sometimes.” So we came early today.”

Traffic backed up from the Star Lake entrance all the way to Route 22, within minutes of the gates to the free parking lot opening at 4 p.m.

