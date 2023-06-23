Meghan Markle’s former high school friend wants to apologize for the hurtful act

They say you never really got over your first love and that seems to be the case Meghan Markle Former high school classmate who says Prince Harry His wife “manipulated” her feelings while she was at school. Nima Vand, star of the reality TV show Watch the sunset They met Markle when the two were teenagers in Los Angeles and opened up on a podcast in 2020 about what the former royal was really like.

Vand said while appearing on Real life with Kate CaseyAnd according to Page six. “I grew up with her. We were friends for a long time. She was a year older than me. Megan was amazing, a woman among girls. Everyone loved her. She was so sweet and sweet.”

Markle was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. in a loop Of which The now canceled podcast models She took a trip down memory lane by visiting her former high school in town, Immaculate Heart High School, which she attended from ages 12 to 17.

Vand, 39, says he ‘crushed’ Markle, 40, as a teenager but claims she was a gamer When it comes to boysOr at least that’s how he interpreted it.

“I knew what she was doing,” he said. “She played with our hearts brilliantly. We were at a party one time and she sat on my lap. She got nose-to-nose with me. For a 16-year-old, that’s an emotional moment. She said to me in Farsi, ‘You’re so beautiful.’ I asked her, ‘How do you know Farsi?'” she said. ’, ‘I learned that for you.’ Then she walked away.”

“I would like to hope that you see Meghan Markle Watch the sunsetand I hope you tell an almost finished story as I do,” he joked. He also used the podcast to defend Gabe and his mutual friend Markle who he claims is the first suit The star is “really upset.” He seems to think Markle owes Gabe an apology.

“My friend Gabe, who I grew up with and dated Megan in high school, says after I got her suit They’ve been friends for years, and then he says she kind of cheated on him. Really hurt his feelings. I have a feeling Gabi really valued her friendship. So Megan, if you hear this, reach out to Gabe. You know who he is, and just right on that ship.”

Markle never really addressed Vand’s claims, but since the podcast aired, she’s come home to his neck of the woods, so who knows? They may have reconnected. Let’s hope Gabe gets his justice, too.

