March 22, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Tom Hanks appears all over Pittsburgh and surprises residents

Tom Hanks appears all over Pittsburgh and surprises residents

Roxanne Bacchus March 22, 2022 2 min read

The Academy Award-winning actor cemented his reputation as one of the most beautiful and humbled stars by making time for some Pittsburgh residents.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-GazetteHanks is in town filming “A Man Named Otto” and has been seen all over town.

Photographer Rachel Rowland told the newspaper that she and Grace Gwaltney and their bridesmaids were leaving the Fairmont Pittsburgh on Saturday when Hanks decided to join the party.

So we were all walking from the hotel to the limo, and out of nowhere, he showed up to say, ‘My name is Tom Hanks! Can I take a picture with the bride? “We all started screaming and were shocked a lot.”

She said Hanks took some pictures with the wedding, and his wife, Rita Wilson, who was with him, also posed for some pictures with them.

Ashley Glass and her 2-year-old son Charles were able to meet Hanks while he was filming near their home. Hanks saw her and her young man watching and walked over to chat with them.

“I ran up and took my phone. He came and was talking to us,” Glass told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I was shocked by the stars. I didn’t even know what to say.”

She filmed the interaction and Put it on Facebook.
KDKA Pittsburgh reported tHanks’ hat was also posed with Busy Beaver store employees when he was filming there.
See also  Disney halts theatrical releases in Russia - The Hollywood Reporter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

7 min read

‘Drive My Car’: Ryosuke Hamaguchi prepares for the Oscars

March 22, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Christina Ricci returns to the Adams family in Netflix series ‘Wednesday’

March 22, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Zelensky thanks Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for raising $35 million in Ukraine aid

March 21, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Tom Hanks appears all over Pittsburgh and surprises residents

March 22, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

NASA confirms that there are more than 5,000 worlds outside our solar system

March 22, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Baker Mayfield’s options are very limited

March 22, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

The NVIDIA H100 GPU features TSMC N4 processing, HBM3 memory, PCIe Gen5, and 700W TDP

March 22, 2022 Len Houle