Tom Hanks appears all over Pittsburgh and surprises residents

The Academy Award-winning actor cemented his reputation as one of the most beautiful and humbled stars by making time for some Pittsburgh residents.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Hanks is in town filming “A Man Named Otto” and has been seen all over town.

Photographer Rachel Rowland told the newspaper that she and Grace Gwaltney and their bridesmaids were leaving the Fairmont Pittsburgh on Saturday when Hanks decided to join the party.

So we were all walking from the hotel to the limo, and out of nowhere, he showed up to say, ‘My name is Tom Hanks! Can I take a picture with the bride? “We all started screaming and were shocked a lot.”