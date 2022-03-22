Tom Hanks appears all over Pittsburgh and surprises residents

The Academy Award-winning actor cemented his reputation as one of the most beautiful and humbled stars by making time for some Pittsburgh residents.
Photographer Rachel Rowland told the newspaper that she and Grace Gwaltney and their bridesmaids were leaving the Fairmont Pittsburgh on Saturday when Hanks decided to join the party.
So we were all walking from the hotel to the limo, and out of nowhere, he showed up to say, ‘My name is Tom Hanks! Can I take a picture with the bride? “We all started screaming and were shocked a lot.”
She said Hanks took some pictures with the wedding, and his wife, Rita Wilson, who was with him, also posed for some pictures with them.
Ashley Glass and her 2-year-old son Charles were able to meet Hanks while he was filming near their home. Hanks saw her and her young man watching and walked over to chat with them.
“I ran up and took my phone. He came and was talking to us,” Glass told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I was shocked by the stars. I didn’t even know what to say.”
